WAVERLY, Iowa — The Onalaska High School girls cross country team won another championship in dominant fashion on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers traveled to Waverly, Iowa to compete in the Steve Johnson Invitational and had all five runners finish among the top 17 during another record-breaking performance by junior Kora Malecek.
Onalaska's girls ran to a team score of 38 to finish well ahead of second-place Urbandale's 100 and third-place Bettendorf's 126. Onalaska's boys were fifth out of 23 teams with a score of 173.
Malecek's winning time of 17 minutes, 31.5 seconds broke the course record and was nearly 70 seconds better than second-place Adrianna Katcher of Center Point-Urbana (18:40.9).
Amalia Malecek was third (18:43.6), Lydia Malecek fourth (19:03.8), Ellie Smith 13th (19:54.1) and Jillian Lonning 17th (20:12.3).
Onalaska's girls are ranked second in Division 1 by state coaches.
Three of the four teams that beat Onalaska in the boys race are ranked among the top 12 in Iowa's biggest class.
The Hilltoppers were led by sophomore Tyler Lee (16:26.9), who was 10th, in that race. Senior Aidan Robinson (16:45.4) was 19th, sophomore Jacob Oyen 37th (17:09), sophomore Austin Oyen 51st (17:29.8) and senior Damon Zielke 56th (17:40.5) for Onalaska.
Midwest Invitational
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Logan placed 14th out of 40 teams in a meet that was run for the 82nd time.
Logan's Zach Slevin finished second overall with a time of 15:51.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent 1, Winona 0
WINONA — Senior Isaac Petersen's 28th goal of the season was the difference for the Lancers (10-1-1), who posted their 10th shutout with Mitch Dryden stopping 10 shots.
Petersen's goal is the 99th of his career, and he is fourth all-time in Minnesota.
VOLLEYBALL
Mondovi Invitational
MONDOVI, Wis. — Black River Falls (8-15) posted a 3-2 record by beating Mondovi, Gilmanton and Independence and losing to Barron and Eau Claire Immanuel.