High school sports roundup: Onalaska, Holmen knocked out of girls soccer regionals; La Crosse Aquinas wins

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team had its season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to third-seeded New Richmond in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (11-1-3) had a six-game winning streak come to an end when Kacie Malone scored in the second overtime to break the 1-1 tie. Malone also scored the first goal of the game before Makena Mathy tied the game later in the first half off an assist from Ellie Smith.
Emma Kujawa stopped 12 shots for Onalaska, which tied the Tigers (13-0-3) during the regular season.
River Falls 7, Holmen 1
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Vikings had their season end with a 5-5-3 record with a loss to the top-seeded Wildcats.
Division 3 regional finals
Madison Edgewood 4, West Salem 0
MADISON — Jaden Hammes made eight saves, but the Panthers (6-8) were unable to put any shots on goal and tailed 3-0 at the half.
McFarland 10, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 10
MCFARLAND, Wis. — The top-seeded Spartans (12-0) recorded their eighth shutout of the season, and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T had its season end at 6-7.
Division 4 regional final
Aquinas 6, Lodi 0
The second-seeded Blugolds (11-2-1) will host fourth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
The Royals beat top-seeded Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 2-1 on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Stevens Point 5, Onalaska 3
Stevens Point 11, Onalaska 1
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (12-9) had their six-game winning streak snapped by dropping both game’s of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Onalaska never led in either game, as the Panthers were up 5-0 after two innings in Game 1 and up 2-1 after two innings in Game 2.
Griffin Schultz, Ayden Larson and Wade Fox drove in a run apiece in the first game, but the Hilltoppers managed only three hits in the second game, two of which came from Kaden Kokaisel.
Onalaska is the third seed in its upcoming WIAA Division 1 regional. The Hilltoppers will host sixth-seeded Tomah at 5 p.m. Tuesday.