High school sports roundup: Onalaska, Holmen knocked out of girls soccer regionals; La Crosse Aquinas wins

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team had its season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to third-seeded New Richmond in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship game on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (11-1-3) had a six-game winning streak come to an end when Kacie Malone scored in the second overtime to break the 1-1 tie. Malone also scored the first goal of the game before Makena Mathy tied the game later in the first half off an assist from Ellie Smith.

Emma Kujawa stopped 12 shots for Onalaska, which tied the Tigers (13-0-3) during the regular season.

River Falls 7, Holmen 1

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Vikings had their season end with a 5-5-3 record with a loss to the top-seeded Wildcats.

Division 3 regional finals

Madison Edgewood 4, West Salem 0

MADISON — Jaden Hammes made eight saves, but the Panthers (6-8) were unable to put any shots on goal and tailed 3-0 at the half.

McFarland 10, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 10