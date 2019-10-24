ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School volleyball team wasn't quite ready to see its season end just yet.
After dropping the first two sets, the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers came storming back to win a five-set thriller 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-8 and keep their season alive in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday night at Onalaska High School.
Sam Plantz led the winning efforts with 10 kills as Molly Garrity followed with eight. Cailie Kowal (22) and Caitlin Zlabek (21) both finished with double-figure assists, and Olivia Gamoke led the defense with 39 digs.
The No. 10 Vikings had three double-figure dig leaders in Ellie Kline (26), Braidyn Ruetten (13) and Marissa Peterson (11). Peterson added 34 assists, and Ruetten nine kills. Sydney Jahr led the attack with 13 kills.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Verona on Saturday to take on the No. 2 Wildcats at 7 p.m.
WIAA Regional Semifinals
Middleton 3, Central 0
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Central put up a fight, but fifth-seeded Middleton was too strong in sweeping the Red Raiders 25-23, 25-16, 25-19.
Iz Pigorsch tallied 14 kills, Avery Veenendall recorded 14 assists and Cleo Tillman finished with 17 digs to lead the Red Raiders.
Division 2
Northland Pines 3, Black River Falls 0
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — The Tigers season came to a close with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-7 loss to Northland Pines.
Bailey Backaus led the Tigers with 18 digs and Summer Rufsholm had five assists, all of which were turned into kills by Makayla Nortman.
Antigo 3, West Salem 0
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (23-11) — without their top players Natalie Jeranek and Jaden Hammes — closed the books on their season with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 loss against Antigo.
Kendall Gerke led the offense with 11 assists and defense with 18 digs. Mya Jacobson had 18 digs and three aces as Jillian Wakefield recorded five kills.
Division 3
Aquinas 3, Onalaska Luther 0
The top-seeded Blugolds kicked off their hopeful run to the state tournament with a clean sweep of the ninth-seeded Knights 25-12, 25-10, 28-26.
Lexi Donarski helped pace the Aquinas attack with 19 kills and three aces while Taylor Theusch registered 34 assists. Natalie Warren added six kills and five blocks, and Courtney Becker recorded eight kills as well.
Ali Karr had six kills while Emily Wintrone finished with 21 assists for the Knights.
The Blugolds will host fourth-seeded Cashton at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cashton 3, Elk Mound 0
CASHTON — The fourth-seeded Eagles had little issue on Thursday night sweeping Elk Mound 25-22, 25-12, 25-18.
Hailey Huntzicker finished with eight kills while Adelynn Hyatt added six. Braylee Hyatt recorded 10 assists for the Eagles, who will now travel to Aquinas to take on the top-seeded Blugolds at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Westby 1
MELROSE — The Mustangs lost the second set but bounced back to win the final two and keep their season alive.
Melrose-Mindoro (28-6) defeated Westby 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 25-19. Emily Herzberg led the Mustangs with 29 kills and 12 digs, followed by 14 kills from Mesa Byom and 31 assists from Calette Lockington. Lockington and Lauren Koss had nine digs apiece.
Westby (17-17) was led by 12 kills from Alayna Winterfield, 19 assists from Finley Konrad and 22 digs from Claire Griffin.
Melrose-Mindoro will face the winner of Cochrane-Fountain City and Eau Claire Regis at home at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Division 4
Bangor 3, Alma/Pepin 1
BANGOR — Third-seeded Bangor defeated Alma/Pepin 25-5, 25-16, 22-25, 25-13.
Taylor Jacobson recorded six aces, and Karsen Kershner led the front row with 12 kills. McKenna Riley set up the offense with 14 assists, and Meg Miedema led the defense with 14 digs.
The Cardinals will travel to No. 2 Royall, which defeated Blair-Taylor in four sets.
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA Regional Semifinals
Division 3
Madison Edgewood 1, West Salem 0
MADISON, Wis. — The Panthers were unable to score against Madison Edgewood as their season came to a close.
Edgewood scored off a penalty kick in the 27th minute by Nick Stacey.
Evansville 4, Logan 3
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Alexis Tafoya set a new school record as the No. 12 Rangers fell to No. 5 Evansville.
Tafoya recorded two goals to bring his season total to 28 to break the previous record held by Cong Yang, which was set in 1989. Tafoya had two unassisted goals, coming in the 27th and 31st minutes. He also assisted on Jack Knothe’s goal in the 27th minute.
CROSS COUNTRY
MSHSL 1A Championships
ROCHESTER, Minn. — La Crescent seniors Jake Boudreau and Camdan Nolop qualified for state by finishing fourth and 13th, respectively.
Boudreau finished with a time of 17 minutes, 16.1 seconds to qualify for state for the second year in a row. Nolop (17:39.5) will be making his first state appearance. The Lancers (105) finished third. The duo will run in the state tournament on November 2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
On the girls side, Lydia Rosendahl (20:53.0) led La Crescent (217) with a 15th place finish.
OTHER SCORES
Boys Soccer
WIAA Regionals
Division 3
Arcadia 9, Aquinas 1