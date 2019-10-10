The Onalaska High School volleyball started fast and hit a low spot on Thursday against Central, but it was able to come back after a third-set loss and earn another MVC win.
The second-place Hilltoppers (8-3) beat the Red Raiders 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-9 at Central. Cailie Kowal got Onalaska’s offense moving with a game-high 27 assists, and Olivia Gamoke held the defense together with 21 digs. Sarah Kraus led the winning efforts from the front with nine kills, and Sam Plantz had eight.
Central (2-9) was led by a 21-dig performance from Cleo Tillman, while Lauren Buley had nine kills and Elle Shuda nine assists.
Logan 3, Holmen 2
HOLMEN — Logan held off Holmen (2-8) to win 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 17-15.
UW-Milwaukee commit Marissa Kleman had 27 kills, 24 digs, seven blocks and four aces for the Rangers (7-3). Lauren Boge tallied 22 digs, and Jazzy Davis had 22 assists and three aces while Anna Koblitz had 17 assists.
Braidyn Ruetten had 14 kills, nine digs and three blocks for Logan as Sydney Jahr tallied 16 kills and nine digs. Raegen Boe added 15 kills and Ellie Kline had 38 digs. Marissa Pederson led with 40 assists.
Coulee
West Salem 3, G-E-T 2
GALESVILLE — The Panthers (10-0) won at least a share of their fourth straight conference championship and extended their Coulee win streak to 46 matches by beating the Red Hawks (3-7) by scores of 27-29, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Junior Natalie Jeranek had 23 kills, 17 digs and 10 blocks for West Salem, which also received 12 kills from Jaden Hammes and seven kills, 26 assists and 10 digs from Kendall Gerke.
Onalaska Luther 3, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Knights finished things against Viroqua (0-10) in 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 fashion.
Emily Wintrone led Luther (5-6) with 17 assists and Annabell Koenig led in kills (8) and aces (7).
The Blackhawks were led by a 12-dig performance from Saige Zitzner, and Jessica Tryggestad led the front row with seven kills.
Westby 3, Black River Falls 2
WESTBY — After dropping two of the first three sets, the Norsemen (16-14, 6-4) were able to come back and win a five-set thriller 26-24, 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-9 over the Tigers.
Alayna Winterfield paced the Westby attack by tallying 14 kills, while Ella Johnson finished with 16 assists. Claire Griffin recorded 26 digs, and Eva Lee manned the front line by adding four blocks.
Kora Ulness finished with 19 kills and Makayla Nortman had 10 kills, 20 digs and six aces for Black River Falls (11-16, 4-7).
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 3, Royall 2
CASHTON — The Eagles fought off a first-set loss to come out on top 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Katelyn Schmitz tallied 19 assists, seven kills and three aces in the win, while Braylee Hyatt added nine kills and 13 assists. Hailey Huntzicker (13) also finished with double-figure kills, and Adelynn Hyatt had eight.
Dairyland
Alma Center Lincoln 3, Blair-Taylor 1
BLAIR — The Wildcats won the first set but fell in the next three as Alma Center Lincoln won the game 15-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.
Kaelyn Lejcher had seven kills for Blair-Taylor, and Marlee Nehring had six aces.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 3, Rushford-Peterson 0
You have free articles remaining.
RUSHFORD, Minn. — Haley Jennings recorded 30 assists and 11 digs for Caledonia as the Warriors finished on top 25-9, 25-16, 25-14.
Lydia Lange posted 15 kills for Caledonia as Alexis Simpson followed with 10 and Lyza Hoscheit seven.
Winona Cotter 3, La Crescent 0
WINONA, Minn. — The Lancers fell 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 against Winona Cotter.
Southeast
Mabel-Canton 3, Houston 0
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes were defeated 25-13, 25-7, 25-9 by Mabel-Canton.
Becca Rostad had 14 digs in the loss as Lilly Carr had eight digs and two assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ridge and Valley
Eleva-Strum Invitational
STRUM, Wis. — Kobe Nichols had a time of 17 minutes, 50.07 seconds to finish first for Black River Falls and third overall. The Tigers finished fourth with a team score of 89.
Averie Tom (18:56.1) was second for Black River Falls and 11th overall.
The Black River Falls girls (70) finished third behind a fourth-place finish from Jordyn Briggs (22:52.72) and an 11th-place finish from Adrianna Lopez (24:15.87).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Central 1, Onalaska 1
Central (9-4-2, 7-3-2) and Onalaska (15-1-3, 10-0-2) ended in a 1-1 tie at Logan High School.
Andrew Lee netted the Red Raiders’ goal, and Zak Turner recorded Onalaska's.
Jacob Breiling recorded six saves for the Hilltoppers, and Gavin Burrill had five for Central.
Holmen 10, Logan 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings (10-0-2) had a field day against the Rangers (3-10-0).
Holmen and Onalaska (10-0-2) are now tied at the top of the MVC, and the two teams are scheduled to face off on Oct. 17 to close out the regular season.
GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA Division 1 Sectionals
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers are sending three entries to the WIAA Division 1 individual state meet.
Alli Laux (23-5) finished fourth at No. 1 singles after winning her first match 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 against Middleton’s Sophia Agapov to become a state qualifier. The No. 2 doubles team of Faith Leithold and Chloe Leithold (17-4) defeated Kasie Keyes and Sydney Breitbach (Verona) 6-2, 6-3 in their first match of the day and also wound up fourth and state qualifiers.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Menomonie 89, Central/Logan/West Salem 81
MENOMONIE, Wis. — C/L/WS came up a few points short of defeating Menomonie on the road.
Ava Scholl, Emma Gerka, Gracie Gerke and Catherine Axness won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4 minutes, 17.55 seconds, and Priya Oshan (59.50) won the 100 free.