High school sports roundup: Onalaska, La Crescent-Hokah sweep cross country meets

TOMAH — The Onalaska High School boys and girls cross country teams swept team championships at the Tomah Invitational on Tuesday.

University of Illinois recruits Kora Malecek, Lydia Malecek and Amalia Malecek all finished among the top four runners with teammate Ellie Smith placing third on the way to a team score of 16. That gave the Hilltoppers an easy win over second-place Aquinas (57) in the four-team competition.

Kora Malecek won the race in 18 minutes, 10.2 seconds, while Lydia Malecek (19:19.5), Smith (19:51.2) and Amalia Malecek (19:51.9) followed in that order. Aquinas senior Karlie Meyer (19:54.1) was fifth to lead the Blugolds, and Onalaska’s Jillian Lonning (20:06.3) was sixth to round out Onalaska’s scoring.

Onalaska’s boys ran to a score of 28, which allowed them to pull out a five-point victory over runner-up Aquinas.

The Blugolds had three of the top four finishers — senior Andrew Skemp won the race in 16:24.1) — but the Hilltoppers had all five runners in the top eight for the win. Onalasla’s Tyler Lee (16:36.9) was second, and he was followed by Aquinas’ Alec Taylor (17:16.5) and Mtch Ellis (17:34.1).