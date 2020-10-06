High school sports roundup: Onalaska, La Crescent-Hokah sweep cross country meets

TOMAH — The Onalaska High School boys and girls cross country teams swept team championships at the Tomah Invitational on Tuesday.
University of Illinois recruits Kora Malecek, Lydia Malecek and Amalia Malecek all finished among the top four runners with teammate Ellie Smith placing third on the way to a team score of 16. That gave the Hilltoppers an easy win over second-place Aquinas (57) in the four-team competition.
Kora Malecek won the race in 18 minutes, 10.2 seconds, while Lydia Malecek (19:19.5), Smith (19:51.2) and Amalia Malecek (19:51.9) followed in that order. Aquinas senior Karlie Meyer (19:54.1) was fifth to lead the Blugolds, and Onalaska’s Jillian Lonning (20:06.3) was sixth to round out Onalaska’s scoring.
Onalaska’s boys ran to a score of 28, which allowed them to pull out a five-point victory over runner-up Aquinas.
The Blugolds had three of the top four finishers — senior Andrew Skemp won the race in 16:24.1) — but the Hilltoppers had all five runners in the top eight for the win. Onalasla’s Tyler Lee (16:36.9) was second, and he was followed by Aquinas’ Alec Taylor (17:16.5) and Mtch Ellis (17:34.1).
Blake Burnstad (17:53.7), Austin Oyen (17:54.5), Jacob Oyen (17:55.3) and Ryan Topolski (18:09.7) — all of Onalaska — rounded out the top eight. Third-place Sparta (88) was led by ninth-place Vaughn Rice (18:11.3).
St. Charles Triangular
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah’s boys and girls won championships, and its boys won their sixth consecutive meet.
Jack Redman (third, 19:03), Cody Kowalski (fourth, 19:19) and Austin Smith (fifth, 19:46) all finished among the top five for the Lancers in the boys race. Sam Culver (20:14) and Tyler Groth (20:34) added seventh- and eighth-place finishes, respectfully.
The boys posted a team score of 27, which topped second-place St. Charles (37) and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central (59).
The Lancers won the girls race with a score of 19.
Ashley Muenzenberger (23:09) was third, and teammate Autumn Rabe (23:30) was fifth to lead the way. Corrina Lechnir (sixth, 23:31), Jazmine Cline (eighth, 25:53) and Emma Stavenau (24:20) also contributed scoring runs for the Lancers.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Tomah 3, Onalaska 2
Support Local Journalism
ONALASKA — Thanks to some solid defense, the Timberwolves were able to win the final two sets to outlast the Hilltoppers in a five-set thriller 25-15, 12-25, 20-25, 25-16, 18-16.
Lauren Noth led the way offensively and defensively, finishing with 18 kills and 13 digs for Tomah. Ella Plueger recorded 25 assists and four service aces, while Danika Koput tallied 10 kills and Alyssa Whaley finished with seven kills and three blocks as well for the Timberwolves.
Ava Smith had 12 kills, Natalie Mumm 11 kills and Olivia Gamoke 33 digs for the Hilltoppers.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Westby 0
WESTBY — The Panthers won 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 behind 11 kills apiece from Sydney Hammes and Kendall Gerke.
Gerke also had 25 assists and Ally Priebe 17 digs for West Salem.
The Norsemen were led by Bethany Roethel's nine kills and Alle Johnson's 13 digs and 12 assists.
Black River Falls 3, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — Makayla Nortman had nine kills, Avery Yaeger 11 assists and Elle Wurtz 10 digs for the Tigers, who beat the Knights 26-24, 25-23, 25-20. Summer Rufsholm added eight assists for Black River Falls.
G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks picked up their second straight victory 25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23. Aleah Hunter led G-E-T with 13 kills while Kayla Shultz finished with an impressive 20 assists and 18 digs.
Hallie Sherry finished with 12 kills to lead Viroqua, which also received 16 digs from Saige Zitzner and 11 assists apiece from Jessica Anderson and Ava Olson.
Dairyland
Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
MELROSE — Teagan Frey had 19 digs and four kills to lead the Mustangs, who lost 25-18, 25-14, 25-17.
Evi Radcliffe added 13 digs, Ella Tracey 12 digs and Joslyn Polenz four kills for Melrose-Mindoro.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!