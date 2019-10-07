The Onalaska and Logan high school girls tennis teams will be represented well in WIAA sectionals after some stellar efforts on Monday at the Division 1 subsectional held at Central.
In Flight 1 singles and doubles, those reaching the semifinals advance to sectionals, while those in flights 2, 3 and 4 needed to reach the finals to advance to sectionals.
The Hilltoppers and Rangers will each send five entrants through to the Waunakee Sectional on Thursday. Onalaska has three single players and two double teams, while Logan has four single players and one doubles team.
Much like she has done throughout the season, Onalaska senior Ali Laux had little issues advancing. After a bye in round one, Laux won in straight sets to advance to the semifinals where she will take on Tomah sophomore Cadence Thompson. Logan's Enya Szymanski and Holmen sophomore Natalie Stitt will meet on the other side of the bracket
At No. 2 singles, Onalaska junior Willa Brown defeated Central's Rachel Jones in a three-set thriller (6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-1). Brown will take on Logan's Tia Endrizzi, who won both of her matches in straight sets.
At No. 3 singles, Onalaska sophomore Michelle Yoo and Logan sophomore Sydney Roswall will face off after they won both of their matches in straight sets.
Logan's Tatyana Roberts will take on Central freshman Odessa Barreyro at No. 4 singles.
Over on the doubles side, Onalaska seniors Faith and Chloe Leithold had little issue advancing to the semifinals while Logan's Jordi Pasch and Lauren Jarrett won in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) on the other side of the bracket.
At No. 2 doubles, the Onalaska team of Sarah Hitchler and Grace Hoskin advanced to the finals where they will take on Central's Ruby Blake and Maddie Masewicz.
Tomah's Jordan Kuehl and Sabin Steinhoff advanced at No. 3 doubles.
Division 2 Altoona subsectional
ALTOONA, Wis. -- It was another good day for Onalaska Luther, which will be represented in every flight for Wednesday's Watertown Luther Prep Sectional.
Aquinas will send five.
Sarah Hoffe (17-9, No. 1 singles), Cassie Warren (27-2, No. 2 singles), Kayla Raabe (18-0, No. 3 singles), Katherine Burns (23-6, No. 4 singles), Phoebe Christenson/Katherine Burns (26-2, No. 1 doubles), Katie Kutz/Hannah Larson (25-7, No. 2 doubles) and Haley Gronholtz/Karissa Miller (13-5, No. 3 doubles) all advanced to sectionals for the Knights.
Aquinas will send Fiona O'Flaherty (20-5, No. 1 singles), Ella Reichenbacher (19-3, No. 2 singles), Amelia Topolski (19-6, No. 3 singles), Tessa Gundersen (14-7, No. 4 singles) and Morgan Thill/Taylor Fox (12-13, No. 1 doubles).
West Salem will be represented by Madigan Freng (16-10, No. 1 singles) and Bailee Peterson/Maddie Quick (18-11, No. 2 doubles).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 2, Logan 0
Everett Jones scored twice for the Hilltoppers (9-0-2), who inched ahead of Holmen (8-0-2) to take over the conference lead.
Aria Rand assisted on the firsy Jones goal in the 43rd minute before Jones scored unassisted in the second half.
Central 12, Aquinas 0
Joseph Lee had three goals, while Adian Roth, Rayhan Siddiqui and Cyrus Adams added two apiece for the Red Raiders (8-4-1, 6-3-1).
Landon Larson, Owyn Lyons and Kyle Lee also scored for Central, which received one save from goalkeeper Gavin Burrill. CJ Meier stopped 10 for the Blugolds (0-15, 0-11).
CROSS COUNTRY
Chileda Classic
WEST SALEM -- The Aquinas boys (34) and Cashton girls (62) emerged victorious.
Mitch Ellis (second, 17:16.3), Alec Taylor (fifth, 17:54.1), Nick Drye (eighth, 18:06.7), Ethan Nott (ninth, 18:15.3) and Teddy Uehling (18:16.6) all finished among the top 10 for the Blugolds, who beat second-place Onalaska Luther (96) handily.
Cashton's Jarret Carpenter was the individual champion with a time of 17:10.4, and his Eagles placed third.
Cashton's girls were led by senior Gracey Mlsna (22:11.4), who was seventh overall. Junior Izzi Mason was 10th (22:31.8), freshman Chelsie Paulsen 11th (22:33.7), senior Emma Gronemus 15th (22:54.11) and senior Lydia Korn (23:19.6) helped Cashton hold off second-place Westby (77).
Arcadia's Mercedes Romo won the race in 20:41.6, and she was followed by second-place teammate Tegan Michalak (21:13.2).