High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys basketball team cruises past Melrose-Mindoro

ONALASKA — Behind senior Joey McNamara’s game-high 20 points, the Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team earned a 92-73 nonconference win over Melrose-Mindoro on Monday night. McNamara added six rebounds and hit three 3-pointers.
The Knights (9-9), who have won six of their last seven games, also got double-digit points from Brandon Stadtler and Isaiah Loersh. Stadtler had 18 points, and Loersch added 16.
Onalaska Luther got solid contributions from Isaiah Schwichtenberg (eight points, including two 3s, and four assists) and Gavin Proudfoot (eight points and six rebounds), as well.
The Mustangs (7-10) had four players in double figures: Jay Arzt (16 points), Tristan McRoberts (14 points), Blake Christianson (11 points) and Raef Radcliffe (10 points). Melrose-Mindoro has now lost four straight games.
Blair-Taylor 94, Brookwood 51
ONTARIO, Wis. — The Wildcats, who are ranked fourth in Division 5 by the Associated Press, won their sixth game in a row and improved to 16-2.
The Falcons fell to 4-12.
Black River Falls 61, Elk Mound 58
ELK MOUND, Wis. — The Tigers (11-7) have won six of their last seven games, including two in a row.
New Lisbon 79, De Soto 68
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Pirates, who were coming off their only back-to-back wins of the season, fell to 5-12.
Blooming Prairie 69, Houston 52
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. — Despite double-digit points from seniors Mikkel Schutte (13 points), Caiden Danielson (12) and Alex Van Gundy (11), the Hurricanes fell to 14-11.
The Blossoms, who led 37-28 at half, improved to 17-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 80, Brookwood 21
ONTARIO, Wis. — Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 22 points as the Wildcats won their fourth straight game and improved to 13-4.
Blair-Taylor, which led 49-15 at the half, also got double-digit points from Abby Thompson (18 points) and Marlee Nehring (10 points).
Shelly Powell had six points to lead the Falcons (5-12).
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Tomah 30
OSSEO, Wis. — The Timberwolves, who have lost three games in a row, fell to 3-15.
De Soto 72, New Lisbon 66
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Pirates improved to 6-12.
BOYS SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
Western Alpine Conference meet
Central/Logan’s Erik Moore won both slalom races, finishing in 45.74 seconds in the first race and 45.36 seconds in the second.
Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem’s Lars Gundersen finished second in the first race (47.1 seconds) and third in the second race (48.96 seconds), while teammate Charlie Ruprecht finished third in the first race (47.28 seconds) and second in the second race (46.99 seconds).
In the snowboarding slalom, A/O/WS took all top eight spots in both races, as Central/Logan’s three snowboarders did not race. Cooper Callaway won both races (22.17, 22.05), while Ethan Melde finished second in both races (22.58, 22.3).
GIRLS SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
Western Alpine Conference meet
Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem’s Elsa Benson won both slalom races, taking the first race in 45.11 seconds and the second in 46.13 seconds. Central/Logan’s Olivia Sexauer was a distant second in both races (57.9, 58.54).
In the snowboarding slalom, Central/Logan’s Kacy Eckhardt won both races (26.04, 26.65). A/O/WS’s Brookleyn Waldner finished second in the first race (28.15) but did not finish the second race. Central Logan’s Odessa Barreyro finished second in the second race (30.35) after finishing third in the first race (29.1).