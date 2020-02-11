High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys basketball team cruises past Melrose-Mindoro

OSSEO, Wis. — The Timberwolves, who have lost three games in a row, fell to 3-15.

De Soto 72, New Lisbon 66

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Pirates improved to 6-12.

BOYS SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

Western Alpine Conference meet

Central/Logan’s Erik Moore won both slalom races, finishing in 45.74 seconds in the first race and 45.36 seconds in the second.

Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem’s Lars Gundersen finished second in the first race (47.1 seconds) and third in the second race (48.96 seconds), while teammate Charlie Ruprecht finished third in the first race (47.28 seconds) and second in the second race (46.99 seconds).

In the snowboarding slalom, A/O/WS took all top eight spots in both races, as Central/Logan’s three snowboarders did not race. Cooper Callaway won both races (22.17, 22.05), while Ethan Melde finished second in both races (22.58, 22.3).

GIRLS SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

Western Alpine Conference meet