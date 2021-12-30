High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys basketball team tops previously unbeaten Aquinas

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team ran its winning streak to five games by earning a 59-51 nonconference victory over previously unbeaten Aquinas on Thursday.

The Knights, who improved to 7-1, had three players in double figures, led by Isaiah Schwichtenberg’s 17 points. Kodi Miller added 13 points, while Logan Bahr made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Gavin Proudfoot nearly posted a double-double, scoring nine points to go with 18 rebounds.

Onalaska Luther made just one of its 10 3-point attempts in the first half but was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc in the second half as it built on its 23-21 edge at the break.

Quinn Miskowski made three 3s and finished with a game-high 24 points for the Blugolds, who fell to 7-1, while Chris Wilson had 12 points.

Cashton 70, Blair-Taylor 59

BLAIR — Presley Brueggen scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Eagles (6-2) to their fifth straight win.

Bowdy Dempsey added 11 points for Cashton, which led 37-33 at the half.

Cain Fremstad (22 points) and Evan Nehring (16 points) were in double figures for the Wildcats, who have lost three in a row and dropped to 4-3.

Richland Center 60, Westby 58

WESTBY — The Norsemen had four players in double figures but were unable to overcome a 32-28 halftime deficit as they had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Cale Griffin and Rhett Stenslien each made two 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to pace Westby (6-2), while Hudson Lipski made three 3s and had 12 points.

Grant McCauley added 10 points for the Norsemen, who host West Salem on Tuesday.

Concordia-St. Paul Invitational

Central 63, Wayzata 54

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Colin Adams and Devon Fielding scored 15 points apiece as the RiverHawks (7-1) won their fourth straight.

Rick Majerus Shootout

Onalaska 71, Franklin 55

MEQUON, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (5-1) won their fifth in a row behind 18 points from Nick Odom and 13 from Adam Skifton.

Stratford Tournament

Stratford 58, Bangor 47

STRATFORD, Wis. — Dustin McDonald made three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, but the Cardinals (5-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Will Reader and Tanner Jones added eight points apiece for Bangor, which trailed 29-22 at the half.

Lewiston Auto Classic

La Crescent-Hokah 61, Albert Lea 53

WINONA, Minn. — Carter Todd made three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Parker McQuin made a pair of 3s and had 16 points for the Lancers, who improved to 6-0.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston Auto Classic

Onalaska Luther 64, Alma/Pepin 27

WINONA, Minn. — The Knights (7-3) had four players in double figures as they won their sixth in a row.

Brianna Zenke led the way with 18 points to go with five steals, while Allie Zittel made three 3-pointers and added 13 points. Macie Neumeister and Rachel Koenig each had 10 points for Onalaska Luther, which led 41-11 at the half.

Nonconference

G-E-T 60, Holmen 58 (OT)

HOLMEN — The Red Hawks’ Emily Nelson answered a 3-pointer from the Vikings’ Sydney Valiska by making the go-ahead layup with seven seconds left in overtime as G-E-T snapped a three-game skid.

Holmen (4-7) had a chance to retake the lead after Nelson’s layup, but the Vikings turned the ball over.

Nelson finished with 10 points, while Lindsey Lettner had a game-high 23 for the Red Hawks.

Valiska had 19 points for Holmen, which has lost three of its last four.

Tomah 55, Black River Falls 39

TOMAH — Lauren Noth scored a game-high 21 points and Aubrey King added 12 for the Timberwolves, who won for the second time in three games and improved to 3-7.

Tomah led 32-23 at the half and returns to play Tuesday, when it hosts Logan.

Makayla Nortman had 15 points to lead the Tigers, who have lost six in a row and fell to 1-9.

Blair-Taylor 83, Cashton 54

BLAIR — Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 32 points to go with six rebounds to lead the Wildcats, who bounced back from last week’s loss to Bangor and improved to 8-1.

Abby Thompson filled the stat sheet for Blair-Taylor with 18 points, seven steals and seven assists.

Braylee Hyatt had 31 points for the Eagles, who lost their second in a row and dropped to 5-6.

BOYS HOCKEY

Monks Battle for the Cheeseburger

McFarland 8, Tomah/Sparta 3

BARABOO, Wis. — Alex Boyko and Charlie Joyce each had a goal and an assist, but Tomah/Sparta lost its fifth straight and fell to 3-8.

Conlan Yourell also scored a goal for Tomah/Sparta, which trailed 3-0 at the end of the first period and 5-1 at the end of the second.

River Falls 9, La Crescent-Hokah 5

BARABOO, Wis. — Wyatt Farrell, Cooper Hollon and Hayden Griggs scored for the Lancers, who dropped to 5-4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0