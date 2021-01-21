High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys beat G-E-T to stay unbeaten

GALESVILLE — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team turned another strong start into a victory Thursday night.

The Knights built a 24-point halftime lead on G-E-T by shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and had five players score at least 10 points in a 71-40 Coulee Conference victory over the Red Hawks.

Junior Gavin Proudfoot led Luther (9-0, 5-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and the Knights used a 40-point first half to take control. James Biedenbender and Logan Bahr each added 11 points, and teammates Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Isaiah Loersch scored 10 apiece for Luther.

Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 19 points for G-E-T (1-9, 1-5), but it turned the ball over 19 times and made just six field goals in the first half.

Bahr and Biedenbender each made three 3-pointers for the Knights, who host West Salem (6-1, 5-0) on Monday.

West Salem 64, Arcadia 54

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (6-1, 5-0) kept pace with Onalaska Luther and maintained their share of first place in the conference by beating the Raiders (5-5, 4-3).