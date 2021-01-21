High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys beat G-E-T to stay unbeaten

GALESVILLE — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team turned another strong start into a victory Thursday night.
The Knights built a 24-point halftime lead on G-E-T by shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and had five players score at least 10 points in a 71-40 Coulee Conference victory over the Red Hawks.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot led Luther (9-0, 5-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and the Knights used a 40-point first half to take control. James Biedenbender and Logan Bahr each added 11 points, and teammates Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Isaiah Loersch scored 10 apiece for Luther.
Cody Schmitz scored a game-high 19 points for G-E-T (1-9, 1-5), but it turned the ball over 19 times and made just six field goals in the first half.
Bahr and Biedenbender each made three 3-pointers for the Knights, who host West Salem (6-1, 5-0) on Monday.
West Salem 64, Arcadia 54
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (6-1, 5-0) kept pace with Onalaska Luther and maintained their share of first place in the conference by beating the Raiders (5-5, 4-3).
Junior CJ McConkey scored 15 of his game-high 23 in the second half for West Salem, which won its fifth game in a row. Carson Koepnick added 11 points and Jack Hehli nine for the Panthers, who travel to Onalaska to play unbeaten Luther on Monday.
Chandler Sonsalla scored 18, and Lizandro Aguilar added 10 for Arcadia.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 59, Royall 51
BANGOR — The Cardinals (10-2, 6-0) won their fifth game in a row behind a game-high 19 points from senior Hank Reader and 14 from senior Zane Langrehr.
Reader scored 13 points in the second half, but the Panthers managed to cut into Bangor’s 12-point halftime lead. Langrehr had eight of his points in the first half and made one of the Cardinals’ three 3-pointers.
Junior Will Reader added 10 points for Bangor, which won its 63rd consecutive Scenic Bluffs Conference game.
Cashton 80, New Lisbon 48
CASHTON — The Eagles (12-1, 5-1) successfully bounced back from a loss to first-place Bangor and had a 43-20 lead by halftime.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey made three 3-pointers and scored 27 points for Cashton. Junior Jack Hilden added 16 and junior Presley Brueggen 10 for the Eagles, who are tied for the No. 5 spot in The Associated Press Division 4 rankings.
Dempsey scored 15 points in the second half.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 77, Lewiston-Altura 59
LEWISTON, Minn. — The Lancers (1-1, 1-1) picked up their first win of the season and outscored the Cardinals by 20 points to do it.
Cody Kowalski scored 16 points to lead La Crescent-Hokah, which trailed 33-31 after the first half. Parker McQuin added 14 points, and Mason Bills made three 3-pointers on his way to 11 for the Lancers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Tomah 70, Logan 69
Ella Plueger made two free throws with 12 seconds left as the Timberwolves (7-10, 2-6) snapped a seven-game losing streak and kept the Rangers (0-5, 0-4) winless.
Jazzy Davis scored 25 points for Logan, which also received 16 from Jojo Davis. Logan missed a couple of shots in the closing seconds, and a putback by Jazzy Davis was ruled to come after the buzzer.
Alyssa Whaley scored 15 points for Tomah. Teammates Lauren Noth and Lexi Spiers added 14, Plueger 12 and Emma Brandvig 10.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 78, Alma Center Lincoln 51
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — The Wildcats (10-2, 7-1) won for the third time in four games and did so in dominant fashion.
Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 28 points and had seven assists for Blair-Taylor, which lost its previous game to C-FC.
Sophomore Abby Thompson added 24 points and six steals for the Wildcats, who are ranked fifth in Division 4 by The AP. Emma Johnson scored eight for Blair-Taylor.
Nonconference
Melrose-Mindoro 69, Eau Claire Regis 50
MELROSE — Senior Teagan Frey and sophomore Lilly Radcliffe scored 19 apiece as the Mustangs improved to 6-5.
Frey had 12 points in the first half and Radcliffe 10 as Melrose-Mindoro built a 39-26 lead.
Senior Morgan Holliday and junior Maddie Dobbs added eight apiece for the Mustangs, who made eight 3-pointers.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 70, Dodgeville 31
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The third-ranked Blackhawks (12-1, 6-0) bounced back from a loss at top-ranked Aquinas, but no details were reported to the Tribune.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 71, Dover-Eyota 56
CALEDONIA — The Warriors made eight 3-pointers and were led by junior Amber Stemper’s 25 points. Stemper made six of the 3-pointers, and Caledonia (3-0) pulled away from a four-point halftime lead.
Sophomore Paige Klug made the other two 3s and scored 14 points for the Warriors, while junior teammate Sadie Treptow scored 10.
St. Charles 67, La Crescent-Hokah 57
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (1-2) lost their second straight game, and no details were reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Sauk Prairie 6, Onalaska co-op 3
PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Hilltoppers held leads in the first and second periods but had their five-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-2.
Colin Comeau put the Onalaska co-op in front 1-0 in the first and 2-1 in the second before the Eagles tied the game less than two minutes later.
Hudson Weber gave the Hilltoppers a 3-2 advantage at the 13:00 mark of the second period, but Sauk Prairie scored the game’s final four goals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
River Falls 9, Onalaska co-op 3
ONALASKA — Despite a hat trick from Jaden Hammes, the Hilltoppers fell to 2-2.
Hammes scored the game’s first goal, but the Fusion scored the next five en route to victory.
Viroqua co-op 11, Medford 0
VIROQUA — Rachel and Erin Simonson had three goals apiece as the Blackhawks (6-4) bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to the Onalaska co-op.
Rachel Simonson also totaled four assists, two of which came in the first period as the Viroqua co-op grabbed a 4-0 lead.
The Blackhawks, who led 7-0 at the end of the second period, also got goals from Freya Rising, Nola Karwoski, Lucia Nannini, Aida Karwoski and Cadence Dehlin.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, Black River Falls co-op 2
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lexie Hagen and Skylar Pierce scored goals for the Tigers, who dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5.