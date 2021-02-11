High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys win to clinch Coulee title

VIROQUA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team used a big second half to win the Coulee Conference championship on Thursday.

The Knights emerged from a tied game at halftime to beat Viroqua 66-40, win their sixth game in a row and improve their Coulee Conference record to 10-1.

Luther (15-1 overall) improved their lead in the win column to two over West Salem, which has one conference game remaining against Black River Falls. Luther completed its regular season by beating the Blackhawks.

Junior Gavin Proudfoot scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Knights. Seniors James Biedenbender and Isaiah Loersch added 10 points apiece for Luther, which split two games with the second-place Panthers this season.

West Salem 59, Westby 48

WESTBY — The Panthers (10-2, 8-1) won their third game in a ow and their eighth in nine games by completing a regular-season sweep of the Norsemen (2-13, 0-10).

Sophomore Carson Koepnick’s 12 points led four double-figure scorers for West Salem. CJ McConkey, Peter Lattos and Sawyer Hougom each added 11 for the Panthers, who pulled away from a four-point halftime lead.