High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther boys win to clinch share of Coulee title

VIROQUA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team used a big second half to win a share of the the Coulee Conference championship on Thursday.
The Knights emerged from a tied game at halftime to beat Viroqua 66-40, win their sixth game in a row and improve their Coulee Conference record to 10-1.
Luther (15-1 overall) improved their lead in the win column to two over West Salem, which has one conference game remaining against Black River Falls. Luther completed its regular season by beating the Blackhawks.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Knights. Seniors James Biedenbender and Isaiah Loersch added 10 points apiece for Luther, which split two games with the second-place Panthers this season.
West Salem 59, Westby 48
WESTBY — The Panthers (10-2, 8-1) won their third game in a ow and their eighth in nine games by completing a regular-season sweep of the Norsemen (2-13, 0-10).
Sophomore Carson Koepnick’s 12 points led four double-figure scorers for West Salem. CJ McConkey, Peter Lattos and Sawyer Hougom each added 11 for the Panthers, who pulled away from a four-point halftime lead.
Westby was led by junior Hudson Lipski’s 19 points. He made three 3-pointers.
Arcadia 68, Black River Falls 63
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Senior Chandler Sonsalla scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half as the Raiders (8-8, 6-4) handed the Tigers (6-6, 3-6) their third loss in four games.
Junior Kaden Updike and senior Evan Pauly each scored 15 points, and Updike made a pair of 3-pointers. Sonsalla made four 3s.
Black River Falls was led by freshman Evan Anderson (22 points) and junior Mike Roou (16 points).
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 89, New Lisbon 46
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The 10th-ranked Cardinals (18-2, 13-0) pushed their conference winning streak to 70 games after building a 26-point lead during the first half.
Senior Hank Reader made a 3-pointer and scored a team-high 17 points for Bangor, which also received 15 from senior Zane Langrehr and 12 apiece from junior Will reader and sophomore Tanner Jones.
Cashton 66, Wonewoc-Center 22
WONEWOC, Wis. — Junior Bowdy Dempsey scored 23 points in his return to the ninth-ranked Eagles (18-3, 11-2), who ended a two-game losing streak.
Junior Presley Brueggen and Connor Butzler each added 10 points for Cashton, which placed second in the conference and will face champion Bangor in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Feb. 19.
Royall 52, Brookwood 35
ONTARIO — The Panthers prevailed, but nothing was reported.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 79, Eleva-Strum 56
BLAIR — The fourth-ranked Wildcats (20-1, 15-0) won their 16th game in a row and beat the Cardinals for the sixth straight time.
Seniors Matt Waldera and Alec Reismann both scored a game-high 21 points for Blair-Taylor, which also received 17 from senior Kyle Steien. Stein still leads the team in scoring with his average of 22.2 points per game.
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Whitehall 54
MELROSE — The Mustangs (11-6, 9-2) beat the Norse, but nothing was reported.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 96, Lewiston-Altura 77
CALEDONIA — The third-ranked Warriors continued its strong season with a win over the Cardinals.
Caledonia (8-1 overall, 6-0 TRC) made eight 3-pointers, and senior Andrew Kunelius blew up for 36 points with 19 of them in the second half.
Kunelius made four 3s — two in each half — as the Warriors won their sixth game in a row. Senior Sam Privet backed him up with 16 points. Junior Jackson Koepke made three 3s and scored 15 points, and junior Thane Meiners added 13 for Caledonia.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 31
LEWISTON, Minn. — The Warriors got back on the winning track after a loss to La Crescent-Hokah and had a 21-point lead on the Cardinals by halftime.
Caledonia (5-2, 4-2) made seven 3-pointers, and sophomore Ava Privet made three of them on her way to a team-high 21 points. Sophomore Alexis Schroeder made a pair 3s and added 10 points for the Warriors, who also received 10 points from senior Kailey Banse.