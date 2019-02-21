ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team had a big Thursday night that came along with two milestones — one team, and one individual.
The Knights defeated Westby 62-48, which gave them a share of the Coulee Conference title for the first time since 2012-13.
The Knights (13-9, 9-3) share this year’s championship with G-E-T just like they did the last time. The game turned to Onalaska Luther’s favor early as it built a 40-16 halftime lead.
The game’s individual milestone came from senior Bennett Loersch as he become the program’s all-time leading scorer with a total of 1,410 points to pass John Urbanek (1,409). Loersch achieved the feat by posting a double-double that included 24 points and 15 rebounds. Teammate Emery Byus added 15 points.
Westby (15-6, 8-4) was led by Sam Strangstalien’s 12 points, which was followed from 11 from both Griffin Grass and Ryan Daines. Strangstalien had four 3s, and Grass had three.
Viroqua 62,
Black River Falls 42
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua scored 35 second-half points to seal the victory.
Andrew Wedwick led the Blackhawks (7-14, 5-7) with 20 points while the leading scorer for Black River Falls (4-18, 2-10) was Nate Becker with 16.
G-E-T 63, Arcadia 37
ARCADIA — The Red Hawks (12-10, 8-4) secured a share of their 10th conference title in the last 11 years by defeating Arcadia (4-16, 1-11).
Jake Jumbeck put together a stellar first half for G-E-T, which was where he had all of his 17 points, 15 of which came on 3s.
MVC
Onalaska 69,
Holmen 49
HOLMEN — The eighth-ranked and second-place Hilltoppers (18-4, 10-2) took a 19-point lead after one half.
Junior Carson Arenz led Onalaska with 13 points and teammates Tyrell Stuttley and Gavin McGrath finished with 12 apiece.
Holmen (9-11, 5-6) was led by Kevin Koelbl’s 11 points.
Sparta 61, Aquinas 46
SPARTA — Jaden Raymer had 21 points to help lead Sparta (11-11, 3-9) past Aquinas (8-13, 5-6).
Raymer spread his points throughout the game, recording 10 in the first half and 11 in the second while making five of seven free throws. Jess Sullivan (15) also finished in double figures for the Spartans.
The Blugolds were led by Brandon Merfeld’s 21 points, nine of which came from free throws. Jake Savoldelli had 15 points after putting up nine in the first half.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 85,
Brookwood 61
ONTARIO — Junior Grant Manke scored 29 points for second-ranked Bangor (20-1, 14-0) to help it finish undefeated in the conference.
Zane Langrehr also had a big night for the the Cardinals with 24 points, which included seven 3s. Trevor Jones (10) also landed in double figures.
Jack Mulvaney had 20 points for Brookwood (6-15, 3-11), which also received double-figure scoring from Kaden Brandau (14) and Aaron (Bucky) Dwyer (12).
Cashton 71,
Hillsboro 64
CASHTON — Cashton junior Kristt Hilden made six of seven free throws late. He ended up with 23 points for the Eagles (13-9, 8-6) and was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Lincoln 38
MELROSE — The Mustangs (15-6, 12-3) had a trio of players with a dozen points to defeated the Hornets.
Patrick Corcoran, Connor Christopherson and Jimmy Polenz all had 12 points for Melrose-Mindoro, and Brett Gerdes added 10.
Blair-Taylor 71,
Eau Claire Immanuel 53
BLAIR — The sixth-ranked Wildcats (21-1, 13-1) had three players in double figures: Matt Waldera (19), Kyle Steien (17) and Logan Smith (15).
SWC
Prairie du Chien 66, River Valley 46
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Mason Kramer made 10 of 16 shots as the seventh-ranked Blackhawks (19-3, 9-1) clinched a share of the conference title.
Mark Welter also scored 14 points for PdC.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSHSL Sections
1AA
Caledonia 66,
Lewiston-Altura 41
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (21-4) won their 17th game in a row behind a 22-point effort and six 3-pointers from senior Katie Tornstrom.
Caledonia made 12 3-pointers and hit 10 of them in the first half to end the Cardinals’ season. Heidi Bolduan added 18 points and four 3-pointers and Ashley Schroeder 13 for the Warriors.
MSHSL Section 1A
Houston 63,
Alden-Conger 43
HOUSTON — Emma Geiwitz led the Hurricanes (15-11) with 23 points. Becca Rostad had 21 and Alyssa Rostad scored 13.
Houston faces either Goodhue or Lanesboro at 6 p.m. Monday in Rochester.