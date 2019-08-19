APPLETON, Wis. — The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team took home a win and a tie at the Appleton West tournament on Monday.
The Knights (4-0-1) won all but one match against Appleton East to record a 7-1 victory. Sarah Hoffe won at No. 1 singles, defeating Kendra Krahenbruhl 6-0, 6-1. Hoffe (4-1) also defeated Appleton West’s Kylie Olson 6-0, 6-3 as the Knights finished 4-4 against the team.
Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl won both of their No. 1 doubles matches, finishing 6-1, 6-2 against Appleton West (Morgan Crust, Ashlyn Pagel) and 6-3, 6-0 against Appleton East (Kaitlyn Lachapell, Sam Marr).
Tomah 7, Mauston 0
TOMAH — Tomah’s Cadence Thomson won a No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1 against Mauston’s Baylee Babcock as each of her teammates posted victories in their respective matches.
Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1 against Mauston’s Emily Patton and Allison Lavold.
Central Invitational
The Red Raiders beat West Salem 4-3 and lost to Middleton 7-0 and Verona 6-1.
West Salem's Madigan Freng beat Central's Kayla Holman 17-15 in a super tiebreaker at No. 1 singles, but the Panthers came up short in the dual. Freng lost the first set 6-1 before coming back with a 6-3 victory to force the third set and won three of her four matches.
Central's win against Verona came from Rachel Jones at No. 2 singles.
GIRLS GOLF
Tomah Tune-Up
TOMAH -- The Timberwolves got their season off to a good start by winning the Tomah Tune-Up at Hiawatha Golf Course.
Tomah finished on top of the 11-team field with a score of 329 strokes, edging Stevens Point by nine as the two teams separated themselves from the pack.
Tomah was led by Sophie Pokela, whose 72 was the top score by eight strokes. Brin Neumann (83) and Sarah Peterson (85) of Tomah was sixth and seventh.
Holmen (431) took fourth among varsity teams, Black River Falls (441) was fifth, Sparta (443) took sixth, G-E-T (463) finished seventh, Aquinas (506) came in 10th, while Westby/Viroqua (507) was 11th.