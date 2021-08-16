High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther girls tennis wins twice at Appleton West Invitational

APPLETON — The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team improved to 3-0 with wins over Appleton East and Appleton West at the Appleton West Invitational on Monday.

The Knights opened with a 6-1 win over Appleton East, in which senior Emily Yehle suffered the team's only loss at No. 1 singles. But Luther picked up straight set victories at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles courtesy of junior Maddy Olson, junior Cate Bruemmer and senior Maddie Crabtree.

The Knights also swept the doubles matches, with pairings of seniors Elle Boltad and Jada Wahl, juniors Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson, and sophomores Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson winning in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3.

Those doubles teams also won their matches in straight sets against Appleton West to help Luther earn a 5-2 victory, while Bruemmer and Crabtree pitched in by winning their singles matches in straight sets.

Holmen 6, Superior 1

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Vikings swept the singles matches, with Natalie Stitt, Isabel Plossel, Emma Goede and Delaney Gelder all picking up victories in straight sets.

Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki won at No. 1 doubles, while Ava Ladwig and Katelyn Lefebvre won at No. 3 doubles.