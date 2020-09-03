High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther tennis runs Coulee win streak to 60

Aquinas 4, Holmen 3

HOLMEN — The Blugolds won twice in singles and twice in doubles to fight off the Vikings.

Fiona O'Flaherty beat Natalie Stitt 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Aquinas, which also received a win at No. 2 singles from Danica Silcox over Rayna Baumgarn.

The Blugolds also took the win at No. 1 doubles when Ella Reichenbacher and Amelia Topolski beat Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki 6-0, 6-0.

Holmen's No. 2 doubles team of Bridget Torud and Jenna Justus prevailed in the closet match, beating Elsa Benson and Charlee Gauger 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Tomah 6, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — The Timberwolves swept the singles matches, getting wins from Cadence Thomson (No. 1), Olivia Czarnecki (No. 2), Sabin Steinhoff (No. 3) and Macy Arch (No. 4). All of them won in straight sets.

Nonconference

Reedsburg 5, Sparta 2