High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther tennis runs Coulee win streak to 60

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team won its 60th consecutive Coulee Conference dual by beating Viroqua 5-2 at the Parkridge courts on Thursday.
The Knights (5-1 overall, 2-0 Coulee) swept the doubles matchups and split the four singles matches to beat the Blackhawks.
Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl continued a strong fall by beating Viroqua's Lanie Nemes and Neveah Hubbard 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles and running their season record to 6-0.
Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren (3-0) also teamed up and remained unbeaten at No. 1 singles and beat Ashlee Olson and Allison Zube 6-0, 6-0.
Viroqua's Cammie Leer beat Emily Yehle (4-2) 6-0, 7-6 (1) at No. 1 singles, and teammate Anneka Cress took care of Jessica Waege 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2.
Black River Falls 6, Mauston 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers won all four singles matches and two of three doubles matchups.
Black River Falls' Danielle Johnson beat Akasha Hill 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and teammate Ellen Janke beat Camile Galloway 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Somer Langowski (No. 3) and Alyson Emerich (No. 4) also won singles matches for the Tigers.
MVC
Aquinas 4, Holmen 3
HOLMEN — The Blugolds won twice in singles and twice in doubles to fight off the Vikings.
Fiona O'Flaherty beat Natalie Stitt 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for Aquinas, which also received a win at No. 2 singles from Danica Silcox over Rayna Baumgarn.
The Blugolds also took the win at No. 1 doubles when Ella Reichenbacher and Amelia Topolski beat Haley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki 6-0, 6-0.
Holmen's No. 2 doubles team of Bridget Torud and Jenna Justus prevailed in the closet match, beating Elsa Benson and Charlee Gauger 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Tomah 6, Onalaska 1
ONALASKA — The Timberwolves swept the singles matches, getting wins from Cadence Thomson (No. 1), Olivia Czarnecki (No. 2), Sabin Steinhoff (No. 3) and Macy Arch (No. 4). All of them won in straight sets.
Nonconference
Reedsburg 5, Sparta 2
SPARTA — Savannah Holcolmb pulled out a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Maelyn Pitsenbarger and Claudia Muller won in three sets for the Spartans.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 1, Caledonia 1
LA CRESCENT — Sam Wilson scored with an assist from Evan Pechacek for the Lancers in the 62nd minute before Austin Meyer tied the game with an unassisted goal in the 77th.
The Lancers (0-1-1) directed 16 shots at Caledonia's August Allen, who stopped 15 of them as the Warriors' record moved to 1-1-1. Damian Welper stopped two shots for La Crescent-Hokah.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 6, Caledonia 0
CALEDONIA — The Lancers (2-0) received three goals from Amanda Iverson and one each from Lola Baudelaire, Mya Herman and Cali Esser in a shutout of the Warriors.
Iverson has five goals this season.
Maddie Danielson was in goal for the shutout and has allowed one goal in two games.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kickapoo/La Farge Invitational
VIOLA, Wis. —The Wauzeka-Steuben boys and Kickapoo/La Farge girls emerged victorious with respective scores of 29 and 19.
Shullsburg's Niko Karavergos won the boys race in 18 minutes, 10.8 seconds, while Kickapoo/La Farge's Anelise Egge won the girls race in 20:37.9.
Junior Trinity Vento led De Soto's girls with a 13th-place finish and time of 25:23.3. De Soto's boys were led by back-to-back finishers Tanner Pedretti (16th, 23:01.3) and Zach Yaktin (17th, 23:04.8).
