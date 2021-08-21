High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther tennis team splits two

The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team swept Portage 7-0, but Winona stopped the Knights from an unbeaten day by beating them 4-3 on Saturday at Forest Hills.
Emily Yehle and Maddie Crabtree earned straight set victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, while Cate Bruemmer won in three sets at No. 2 singles and Maddy Olson won via forfeit at No. 4 against Portage.
Pairings of Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl, Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz, and Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson all won their doubles matches in straight sets against the Warriors.
Yehle was the only singles winner against the Winhawks, while the team of Bolstad and Wahl (7-2) and Gronholz and Larson (7-3) won at No. 2 doubles.
Central 5, Eau Claire 2
Central 4, Winona 3
Menomonie 6, Central 1
Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum collected the RiverHawks’ only win against the Mustangs at No. 2 doubles, and they also picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Winona’s Josie Gundersen and Marissa McNally..
They bumped up to No. 1 doubles against Eau Claire North and lost 6-3, 6-3 to Morgan Presler and Alyssa Dayton.
Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne also won twice at No. 3 doubles, picking up victories against Winona and Eau Claire North. The RiverHawks won three singles matches (Kayla Holmen at No. 1, Katie Johnson at No. 2 and Allison Culp at No. 3) against the Huskies.
Aquinas 5, Portage 2
Menomonie 5, Aquinas 2
Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles while pairings of Cecilia Skemp/Charlee Gauger and Emma Gilberts/Nora Dickinson won at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles to give the Blugolds a victory over the Warriors.
Silcox, Fortney and Gilberts/Dickinson won in straight sets, while Skemp/Gauger won a hard-fought third set 11-9 for their victory.
Rosa Schwinn-Weaver won via forfeit at No. 4 singles for Aquinas.
Silcox and Fortney had the Blugolds’ lone victories against the Mustangs; both won in straight sets, Silcox 6-2, 6-2 and Fortney 6-1, 6-0.
Winona 6, Onalaska 1
Eau Claire North 7, Onalaska 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers saw their dual record fall to 1-6.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Menomonie Invitational
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Central/Logan finished fifth with 388 points.
Eau Claire North won the invitational with 521 points.