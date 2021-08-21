High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther tennis team splits two

The Onalaska Luther High School girls tennis team swept Portage 7-0, but Winona stopped the Knights from an unbeaten day by beating them 4-3 on Saturday at Forest Hills.

Emily Yehle and Maddie Crabtree earned straight set victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, while Cate Bruemmer won in three sets at No. 2 singles and Maddy Olson won via forfeit at No. 4 against Portage.

Pairings of Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl, Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz, and Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson all won their doubles matches in straight sets against the Warriors.

Yehle was the only singles winner against the Winhawks, while the team of Bolstad and Wahl (7-2) and Gronholz and Larson (7-3) won at No. 2 doubles.

Central 5, Eau Claire 2

Central 4, Winona 3

Menomonie 6, Central 1

Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum collected the RiverHawks’ only win against the Mustangs at No. 2 doubles, and they also picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Winona’s Josie Gundersen and Marissa McNally..