High school sports roundup: Onalaska Luther's Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe finish third in D2 individual tournament

"We just kind of made a few mistakes, and they just kind of overpowered us in that set," Ross said.

But the duo responded quickly by taking the first set of the third-place match and went up 5-1 in the second set. Rondeau and Metcalf took the next game, which made Ross a bit nervous they could make a run, but Warren and Hoffe closed the door to take the final set 6-2.

"Sarah kind of did it all herself — she was serving that (game) — and Cassie never hit the ball once in that final game," Ross said with a laugh.

Warren and Hoffe's finish is tied for the best individual performance in Ross' tenure; Cassie Kickow and Rachel Niemi also finished third in doubles in 2007.

Warren and Hoffe entered the postseason just 5-0 as a doubles team — a product of also playing singles throughout the year — and finished 12-1. Ross said he began wondering last season if the two would make a good doubles pair and could tell early this year they had the potential to make some noise in the postseason.

They proved Ross right this weekend.

"They just meshed really well," Ross said. "The way they played complemented each other, even their attitudes. They just worked well together and just kept picking each other up when they needed to."