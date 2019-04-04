HOLMEN — Junior Sarah Kraus came through in a big way for the Onalaska High School softball team on Thursday.
Kraus struck out 12 batters and drove in the only run during a 1-0 victory over Holmen in a battle between MVC powers at Viking Elementary School.
She held the Vikings to one hit for her second one-hitter this week and drove in Cokie Binegar with the only run of the game in top of the third inning.
The Hilltoppers (4-0, 2-0) played error-free and made the most of their run against Holmen’s Delaney Sacia, who pitched a perfect game against Sparta on Tuesday. Sydney Jahr singled in the second inning for the Vikings (2-1, 1-1).
Aquinas 10, Sparta 0 (5)
Aquinas catcher Gracie Mertes threw out three runners trying to steal second base to help keep the shutout alive.
Annie Balduzzi recorded the shutout after scattering six hits and two strikeouts across five innings. The Blugolds recorded 13 hits, three of which came off the bat of Megan Scheidt. Scheidt drove in three runners with two doubles and a triple, and Gabby Hargrove recorded her first varsity hit with a double. Mertes and Kayla Bahr (2-for-3) each had a triple.
Tomah 10, Logan 0 (5)
TOMAH — Ella Plueger tossed a two-hitter to keep the Rangers (2-3, 1-1) at bay, and her offense did the rest.
Savannah Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Shay Lynden went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to power Tomah (1-1 MVC). Plueger struck out seven in a complete-game performance.
Coulee
West Salem 5-6, Viroqua 0-2
VIROQUA — Sam Thompson stuck out 13 and hit a double in the opening win, getting some offensive help from Taylor Feyen’s pair of doubles. The Panthers gave Thompson a 4-0 lead after two innings, and that was all she needed.
Thompson struck out 12 in the second game, and got a boost when Marissa Harris hit a solo homer in the third inning.
Viroqua (1-3, 0-3) got two hits apiece from Olivia Thew and Kendra Jerdee.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 15, New Lisbon 3 (5)
BANGOR — Freshman pitcher Aliyah Langrehr struck out seven over a complete game and had two doubles and four RBI in the Cardinals’ seven-run first inning.
Langrehr cleared the bases with her second double of the first inning, while Jadyn Larson added two hits and two RBI, and Maddie England went 3-for-3 for Bangor (3-0, 2-0).
Brookwood 8, Necedah 4
ONTARIO — Faith Wathke and Hailey Schueller had two hits apiece, and Valerie Cunitz drove in two runs for the Falcons (1-1, 1-1), who received five-hit pitching in a complete game from Karina Hansen.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 14, Weston 3
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates bounced back after being no-hit on Tuesday to pound out 15 hits, and Val Osthoff came up big from the ninth sot in the batting order to power the offense.
Osthoff had two hits and four RBI, while Jenna Krzewinski and Jordan Young each had two RBI. Young struck out 10 over six innings of work.
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 15, Fall Creek 4 (5)
BLAIR — The Wildcats (2-0) had eight players with multiple hits to finish things in the fifth inning against Fall Creek.
Danyelle Waldera went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Lauren Steien also drove in three runners as she went 3-for-4 while pitching five innings with two hits and 12 strikeouts to earn the win.
Black River Falls 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0 (5)
BLACK RIVER FALLS — A five-run second inning and three-run fourth helped the Tigers end things early in the first game at their new home field.
McKenna Nortman and Norma Dick each had two hits and two RBI in the win.
BASEBALL
MVC
Logan 6, Tomah 2
TOMAH — Logan junior Alex Gavrilos pitched seven innings with 10 strikeouts and six hits allowed to earn the win against Tomah.
Ethan Hanewall had three of the Rangers’ nine hits. Nick Frey drove in three runs for Logan.
Sparta 10, Aquinas 9
SPARTA — The Spartans scored in the seventh inning to break a 9-9 tie and earn the win.
Sparta also had a seven-run fifth inning and two-run third. Brett Stuessel, Adam McKee and Isaac Stuessel each had two hits.
McKee earned the win by pitching the final two innings with three hits allowed and one strikeout. The Blugolds were led by Jared Everson (2-for-3, 3 RBI), Jake Savoldelli (2-for-3) and Brandon Merfeld (2-for-3, 3b).
Coulee
Viroqua 10, Black River Falls 0 (6)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks posted a four-run sixth inning against the Tigers.
Kasey Hammond went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Mason Skrede also batted in three runners after going 2-for-4. The Blackhawks also received extra-base hits from Hunter Vikemyr (triple) and Mike Stuber (double).
Vikemyr pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts and two hits.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 6, New Lisbon 2
BANGOR — The Cardinals combined for a one-hitter, and their offense got going late in the game to pick up their first win of the season.
Dalton Peters and Ashton Michek were responsible for keeping New Lisbon’s offense quiet, with Michek throwing four no-hit innings to start the game.
Bangor (1-2, 1-1) got on the board with Noah Freit’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and then added another RBI with a hit in the sixth.
Brookwood 7, Necedah 2
ONTARIO — Mitch Klinker hit a bases loaded double in the fourth inning to turn a 2-1 Brookwood (1-0) lead into 5-1.
Kadin Brandau went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in the game, which was called due to weather in the sixth inning.
Skippy Muehlenkamp scattered five hits and three strikeouts across five innings to earn the win.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 13, Lewiston-Altura 2 (5)
CALEDONIA — Casey Storlie struck out six in two innings, and cleared the bases with a double in the third inning to power the Warriors’ rout.
Caledonia (2-1, 1-0) jumped ahead with a five-run first inning, and the Eric Augedahl hit a homer in the second to extend the lead. The six-run third inning gave the Warriors enough to end the game early.
La Crescent 10, Rushford-Peterson 0 (6)
LA CRESCENT — La Crescent pitchers Luke Schwartzhoff and Isaac Petersen combined to no-hit the Trojans. The duo had a combined on eight strikeouts with Schwartzhoff taking the win with four innings pitched.
The Lancers were able to turn a 4-0 lead into 8-0 after a four-run fourth inning. Ryan Masterson had a two-run double and Thomas Kiesau was able to triple and eventually score on an error. Gavin Christianson went 2-for-3 with a double as Brandon Von Arx had a double. Bryce Weymiller contributed with a double and two RBI.
Nonconference
Mondovi 6, Arcadia 4
ARCADIA — Mondovi scored twice in the sixth to take the lead and added an insurance run in the seventh.
The Raiders struck out 13 times.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 2, Tomah 0
TOMAH — Kayley Manglitz found the net twice in the second half to boost the Hilltoppers (1-1-1) past the Timberwolves (0-1).
Manglitz scored one with an assist from Alexa Wolcott and the other came unassisted. Sam Plantz recorded the shutout with five saves.
Hanna Adler and Emmalyn Koboski recorded a combined 18 saves for Tomah.
Nonconference
Logan 2, Coulee Christian 1
WEST SALEM — Sophia Harlin scored twice in the second half to lift the Rangers (1-1).
Harlin scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute, and then scored unassisted in the 67th.
Lili Kenny scored for Coulee Christian (0-2) in the ninth minute off an assist from Lexi VanDyken, while Anne Marie McMahon had four saves.
Prairie du Chien 1, River Valley 0
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Prairie du Chien (2-0-1) outshot River Valley nine to one to earn its second win. Brytta Sagedahl netted the goal unassisted.
Holmen 10, Arcadia 0
HOLMEN — The Vikings scored six times in a 13-minute span in the first half, and then four more times in a 13-minute span in the second half to coast to a win.
Sophomores Megan Mumaw-Flury, Haley Valiska, Alexis Jeffers and Andrea Wink all scored two goals for the Vikings. Mumaw-Flury assisted on three, and Valiska and senior Jayda Nelson assisted on two.
BOYS TENNIS
Tomah 6, Reedsburg 1
TOMAH — Tomah swept the singles competition and won all but one doubles match to defeat Reedsburg.
Evan Lord won the No. 1 singles competition by defeating Noah Brueggeman-Hulse 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles competition was won by the duo of Jarett Knoepker and Dylen Pierce as they defeated Logan Benseman and Jacob Gesteland 6-0, 6-3.