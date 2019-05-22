ONALASKA — Onalaska High School junior Sarah Kraus put the WIAA Division 1 field on notice with her performance in a regional semifinal at Jaycee fields on Tuesday.
Kraus tossed a four-inning no-hitter, missing a perfect game only due to a fielding error in the Hilltoppers’ 15-0 win over Madison West.
Kraus got nine of the 12 outs needed via strikeout, and added a double and two RBI for good measure.
Onalaska (23-2) had six doubles and three home runs, led by Josie Thomas’ two-homer, three-RBI showing. Lydia Schultz had two doubles and two RBI, Cokie Binegar had two hits, including a double, and three RBI, and Ava Smith had a double and a homer.
The Hilltoppers host sixth-seeded Middleton on Thursday.
Division 5
De Soto 13, Riverdale 2
STODDARD — Jordan Young went 2-for-2 with three walks, a home run and five RBI for the Pirates (13-10). She also pitched a two-hitter and hit her home run — a grand slam — in the sixth inning.
Val Osthoff, Zoey Boardman, Young and Rachel Gianoli all brought home runs during a five-run third. The Pirates either play at top-seeded Wauzeka or host ninth-seeded La Farge on Thursday after those teams play on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
WIAA regionals Division 1
TOMAH — The Timberwolves held off Holmen to win a regional championship on their home golf course.
Tomah shot a 330 to beat the Vikings by one shot at Hiawatha Golf Course and take a load of momentum into the Wisconsin Rapids Sectional on May 28. Both teams will be joined by third-place Onalaska (340) at that sectional.
Sparta junior Austin Erickson was medalist with a 2-over-par 74, and he finished six shots ahead of second-place Carson Brock of Holmen and Jack Christen of Tomah. Erickson shot a 37 on the front nine and a 37 on the back.
The Timberwolves also had Kade Gnewikow (81) place fourth, and the Vikings had three of the top five with Cody Dirks and Nathan Damaschke tying for fifth at 82. Onalaska was led by Andy Odom and TJ Nix, who tied for seventh with 83s.
Logan’s Kaleb Lycke (85) tied for 10th place, and Central’s Tony Dodge (89) for 18th, and both are individual sectional qualifiers.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 10, Logan 0
Sophomore Natalie Warren tallied a hat trick, Ella Reichenbacher had two goals, and Finley Harkness added two in the rout.
The Blugolds led 8-0 at halftime, and scored four goals between the 30th and 36th minutes.
Central 2, Tomah 0
TOMAH — Central got a lucky break when a high ball fell just beyond Tomah goalie Hanna Adler in the 4th minute, but then Natalie Linebarger added a second goal in the 63rd minute to give the Red Raiders cushion.
Central’s Brooke Kresky had five saves in the shutout, while Adler finished with 10.
Holmen 5, Sparta 0
HOLMEN — Haley Valiska scored the first two goals of the game, and the Vikings (11-8-3, 6-4-3) scored four goals in the second half to run away with it.
Alexis Jeffers and Anna Hesch had a goal and an assist apiece, while Alexis Treadway had one save in the shutout.