High school sports roundup: Onalaska's top-ranked boys basketball team wins 12th straight

With three players in double figures, the top-ranked Onalaska High School boys basketball team stayed perfect in the MVC with a 72-44 win over Logan on Tuesday night.

Junior Victor Desmond led all scorers with 18 points, while junior Gavin McGrath and Tyrell Stuttley added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the top-ranked Hilltoppers, who won their 12th game in a row and improved to 16-1 (8-0).

Desmond had 11 of his points in the first half, while McGrath and Stuttley did most of their damage after the break. McGrath had 11 points in the second half, while Stuttley had 10 as Onalaska outscored the Rangers 44-24 in the second half at the Logan fieldhouse.

Jhakai Funches had 15 points, 12 of which came in the first half to lead Logan, which lost its fourth game in a row and fell to 3-12 (2-6). Jacksun Hamilton (11 points) was also in double figures for the Rangers.

Tomah 54, Sparta 44

SPARTA — Carson Lindauer and Dustin Derousseau scored 12 points apiece as the Timberwolves won their fourth game in a row and improved to 12-3 (5-2).

Brian Sanchez had 11 points for the Spartans, who fell to 4-12 (2-5).