ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School softball team put up a powerful third inning to open its season with a 3-1 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.
The Hilltoppers (1-0) shared the MVC championship with Holmen and Aquinas last season, are trying to win a third straight title this spring.
The game against Baldwin-Woodville was scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning, which is when the Hilltoppers started to hit their groove. The team ended up scoring three runs, which was enough to win the game. The Hilltoppers had seven hits, two of which came from Mariah Wick. Ava Smith recorded a double.
Junior pitcher Sarah Kraus pitched a full seven innings, scattering five hits and allowing one run while striking out 10.
G-E-T 3, Logan 2
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-0) scored a trio of runs in the fifth inning to take the lead over Logan (0-1) and never looked back.
Ciera Gunderson and Genna O’Neill each had a pair of hits for G-E-T with O’Neill driving in two runs and Gunderson the other. Amy Gappa earned the win for the team after striking out six and walking six.
The Rangers tallied five hits thanks to two-hit performances from Emily Sagen and Chariell Buttler.
Bangor 7,
Cochrane-Fountain
City 6
BANGOR — Hannah Crenshaw hit the game-winning single in the seventh inning for the Cardinals.
Brittany Kudinger started the late rally with a walk, then Taylor Jacobson was hit by a pitch.
The Cardinals (1-0) were down 6-3 entering the sixth inning. They tied the game with three walks and three hits. Haley Jones tied the game with a single.
Bangor freshman Aliyah Langrehr struck out 12 Pirates hitters in her first career start.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 8, West Salem 7
WEST SALEM — The Blugolds scored four runs in the second inning and four more in the fourth to hold off the Panthers’ five-run performance over the last two innings.
Jared Everson (2-for-3), Justin Bausch and Bronson Bagniefski (2-for-3) each recorded a double for Aquinas. Jake Savoldelli walked away with the win after pitching five innings with four strikeouts, two walks, two hits and two runs allowed. Bagniefski earned the save by getting the final out.
The Panthers had five players with one hit each. Josh Houser drove in three runs. Caleb Weber wound up with the loss after pitching two innings with three strikeouts and four runs allowed.