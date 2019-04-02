WEST SALEM — Onalaska High School junior Sarah Kraus recorded her first shutout of the season after the Hilltoppers defeated West Salem 10-0 Tuesday evening.
Kraus was able to keep the Panthers (4-2) quiet on one hit — a single by Marissa Harris. Kraus struck out nine to run her season total to 29.
The Hilltoppers’ bats were active in the second, third and fourth innings where they scored two, three and two runs, respectively. Jaclyn Thomas went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Lydia Schultz also had three hits and three RBI.
Kraus was dominant at the plate, too, hitting one out of the park in a 2-for-3 performance that included two RBI.
Onalaska (3-0) also received extra-base hits from Jo Cree (2-for-3) with a double and Cailie Cowal with a triple. Abbie Cavadini wound up with the loss after pitching 5 ⅔ innings with 14 hits, four strikeouts and two walks.
Prairie du Chien 15, De Soto 0 (5)
STODDARD — The Blackhawks combined to no-hit the Pirates in five innings.
Rilee Wikan pitched 4⅓ innings also led the Blackhawks (3-1) with two doubles and three RBI. Macey Banasik also had three RBI. Prairie du Chien broke through for eight runs in the fourth.
De Soto (0-2) committed 11 errors.
Cashton 18, Kickapoo 10
VIOLA, Wis. — Kate Schmitz pitched 5⅓ innings and added two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Hailey Huntzicker, Teagan Hundt and Faith Butzler each had two hits. Hundt had two RBI.
Cashton (1-2) tallied 11 hits.
MVC
Holmen 20, Sparta 0 (5)
HOLMEN — Delaney Sacia pitched a perfect game Tuesday, as she struck out 12 Spartans (0-1, 0-1).
Vikings freshman Ellie Kline was 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBI. Sammie Chapman and Sydney Jahr each had four RBI.
The Vikings (2-0, 1-0) scored 11 first-run innings.
Logan 14, Aquinas 6
Claire Borsheim tallied four hits in five plate appearances for Logan (2-2, 1-0), which had 14 hits to defeat Aquinas.
Jenna Davis went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for the Rangers. Teammates Lauren Erickson and Ally Erickson added two hits apiece.
The Blugolds scored put together a four-run third inning but were unable to catch up after Logan led 7-1 after the second inning. Gracie Malin went 4-for-4 in the loss, and Megan Scheidt went 2-for-3.
Coulee
Arcadia 6, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — The Raiders scored twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie.
Abbey Suchla pitched for Arcadia and struck out three.
The Knights tied the score with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Westby 16, Viroqua 1 (5)
VIROQUA — Macy Stellner had two hits, including a double, and two RBI, Chloe Stellner hit two doubles, and five other Norsemen had multiple hits in the blowout win. Claire Griffin tallied the win, striking out three in three innings for Westby (1-2, 1-0).
Chandlor Volden and Jessica Tryggestad each doubled for Viroqua (1-1, 0-1).
G-E-T 3, Black River Falls 2
GALESVILLE — After tying it in the sixth, the Red Hawks came away with a walk-off hit with two outs in the seventh.
Amy Gappa’s single with runners on second and third plated the winning run. Gappa also pitched a complete game, and struck out eight. Genna O’Neill added two hits for G-E-T (2-1, 1-1).
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 17, Mel.-Min. 7 (6)
MELROSE — The Wildcats shut things down after six innings after securing a 10-run lead over Melrose-Mindoro.
BASEBALL
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 3, Mel.-Min. 2
MELROSE — Blair-Taylor had five players with one hit to squeeze past the Mustangs.
Logan Shramek and Cain Fremstad each had a double for the Wildcats as Tyler Thompson drove in a run.
Melrose-Mindoro was quick on its feet, getting two stolen bases from Seth Peterson and another from Brett Gerdes.
West Salem 8, Logan 3
A four-run fifth inning powered the Panthers.
Christian Riemer and Justin Barney each had multiple hits for West Salem.
Ethan Hanewall also had two hits for Logan.
Nonconference
Viroqua 12, Lancaster 2 (5)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks scored in all five innings and had four extra-base hits to finish things early against Lancaster.
Viroqua sped ahead after producing a four-run first inning, and closed things out with a 4-run fifth inning. Hunter Vikemyr went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI as Clayton Slack (2-for-4), Andrew Wedwick (2-for-4) and Tate Knutson (2-for-4) all doubled.
Mason Skrede earned the win by allowing three hits while striking out four and walking none.
Aquinas 4, Westby 0
WESTBY — Seven Blugolds recorded a hit.
Aquinas broke away from a scoreless tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth. Brandon Merfeld led the way with a double.
Jake Savoldelli pitched six innings with five strikeouts and one walk. Westby recorded five hits.
Prairie du Chien 3, De Soto 0
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Jacob Joy and Ryan McGrath combined to toss a no-hitter and strike out eight batters.
Joy went five innings, struck out seven and walked three. McGrath tallied a strikeout and walked two in two innings. Hunter Davis has two RBI and a double to lead the Prairie du Chien offense.
Caledonia/Spring Grove 10, Winona 3
CALEDONIA — Casey Storlie had a three-hit game and drove in five runs. Evan Denstad had two hits. Those two players also combined to throw a no-hitter, with Schott tossing five innings and Denstad the final two. Schott struck out four.
Sparta 12, G-E-T 6
SPARTA — The Spartans scored in all but one inning and had six runs by the end of the second.
Adam McKee went 3-for-4 for Sparta, which had 14 hits. Ethan Krueger, Austin Stuessel, Jess Sullivan and Dalton Mayer all had two hits apiece.
Kadon Milne scattered four hits across three innings while striking out four to earn the win.
G-E-T had two hits in the first four innings, but wasn’t able to chip away at the gap.
Holmen 13, Chippewa Falls 11
HOLMEN — Holmen’s Adam Quam hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Vikings a season-opening win.
Kevin Koelbl and Drake Schams each had two hits.
Dylan Westcott picked up the win in relief, allowing two runs on two hits in 2⅔ innings.
TRACK AND FIELD
Empire Invitational
HOLMEN — Holmen’s boys and girls swept team championships with the boys scoring 332.83 points and the girls 195. Cashton’s boys (90½) and girls (131) were both second.
Logan’s Avery Trohkimoinen won the 100 (13.79) and 400 (1:03.02), and Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt won the 300 hurdles (51.76), tied Holmen’s Morgan Butterfield for first in the high jump (4-10) and helped her 800 relay team win (1:54.93).
Holmen’s Ben Labuzzetta won the 100 (11.28) and 200 (23.01), Holmen’s Tyler Rodriguez the 110 hurdles (16.38) and 300 hurdles (43.0) and Cashton’s Jarrett Carpenter the 800 (2:10.4) and 1,600 (4:49.75). Labuzzetta and Rodriguez also helped Holmen’s boys win the 400 relay (44.68).
C-FC Invitational
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The West Salem boys took 15 points in the 800-meter dash by finishing in the top four spots in the race. Panthers sophomore Adam Rogge won in 2 minutes, 13.43 seconds.
The Panthers also earned 10 points in the 400 and in the 1,600. In the 400, Joe Wopat won (54.29) and Cayden Caulum was second (57.24). Brady Niemeier won the 1,600 (4:57).
In the shot put, Dawson Frydenlund led the Panthers to a win with a throw of 45-1¾. Natalie Jeranek was the only high jumper to clear the 5-foot mark and won that girls event.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Sparta 7, Richland Center 0
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Malory Russ and Savannah Holcomb had two goals apiece in the Spartans’ win.
Holmen 4, Chippewa Falls 0
HOLMEN — Haley Valiska had a goal and an assist in the second half to help spark the Vikings to a win.
Andrea Wink and Lexi Jeffers each scored, and Alexis Treadway had three saves for Holmen (1-0).