High school sports roundup: Onalaska, Tomah boys golf teams tie for top spot at MVC meet

SPARTA — The Onalaska and Tomah High School boys golf teams tied for first at Monday’s MVC meet held at River Run Golf Course.

The Hilltoppers and Timberwolves both shot 321, six strokes ahead of Holmen. Sparta (367) finished fourth, Central/Logan (385) was fifth and Aquinas (391) was sixth.

Onalaska was led by medalist Max Breiling, who shot a 4-over-par 76. Breling was 1-over on the front nine before carding a 39 on the back.

Tomah’s Hunter Neumann, who shot a 78, was second individually, while teammate Kale Gnewikow and the Hilltoppers’ Jordan Degaetono both shot a 79 and tied for third.

Holmen’s Samuel Evenson shot an 80 and was fifth.

Thomas Breit (82) and Ethan Kramer (84) rounded out the scoring for Onalaska, while Kade Gnewikow (81) and Boone Mathison (83) rounded out the scoring for Tomah.

Central/Logan was led by Kaleb Lycke (81), Aquinas was led by Ben Swift (87), and Sparta was led by Brock Connelly (88).

Three Rivers

LEWISTON, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah beat Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson on Monday at Lewiston Country Club.