High school sports roundup: Onalaska, Tomah boys golf teams tie for top spot at MVC meet

SPARTA — The Onalaska and Tomah High School boys golf teams tied for first at Monday’s MVC meet held at River Run Golf Course.
The Hilltoppers and Timberwolves both shot 321, six strokes ahead of Holmen. Sparta (367) finished fourth, Central/Logan (385) was fifth and Aquinas (391) was sixth.
Onalaska was led by medalist Max Breiling, who shot a 4-over-par 76. Breling was 1-over on the front nine before carding a 39 on the back.
Tomah’s Hunter Neumann, who shot a 78, was second individually, while teammate Kale Gnewikow and the Hilltoppers’ Jordan Degaetono both shot a 79 and tied for third.
Holmen’s Samuel Evenson shot an 80 and was fifth.
Thomas Breit (82) and Ethan Kramer (84) rounded out the scoring for Onalaska, while Kade Gnewikow (81) and Boone Mathison (83) rounded out the scoring for Tomah.
Central/Logan was led by Kaleb Lycke (81), Aquinas was led by Ben Swift (87), and Sparta was led by Brock Connelly (88).
Three Rivers
LEWISTON, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah beat Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson on Monday at Lewiston Country Club.
The Lancers, who shot 160 and topped L-A/R-P by 18 strokes, were led by medalist Owen Davidson, who shot a 1-under-par 35.
Ryan Nutter was close behind at 3-over 39, and Carson Reider (41) and Liam Farell (45) rounded out the scoring.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Houston 17, Rushford-Peterson 1
RUSHFORD, Minn. — Nine Hurricanes drove in runs in the team’s four-inning win.
Nicole Beckman led the way with three RBI, while Becca Rostad, Richelle Botcher and Lilly Carr had two apiece.
Houston, which had 12 hits, struck early with four runs in the top of the first and added eight in the second. The Hurricanes pushed five across in the fourth before the Trojans scored their lone run of the game.
Botcher, who allowed one run on four hits and struck out five, picked up the win.