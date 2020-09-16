High school sports roundup: Onalaska tops Tomah in girls golf meet

TOMAH — The Onalaska High School girls golf team edged Tomah by five strokes to win Wednesday's MVC meet at Hiawatha Golf Club.
The Hilltoppers, who were led by medalist Allison Balduzzi's 4-over-par 40, combined to shoot 172. The Timberwolves followed at 177.
Holmen (204) was third, Aquinas (224) was fourth, and Sparta (227).
Tomah's Sophie Pokela (42) finished second individually, while Onalaska's Natalie Schreader and the Timberwolves' Brin Neumann shot a 43 to tie for third.
Tomah's Amelia Zingler and the Hilltoppers' Kiya Bronston tied for fifth by shooting a 44.
Onalaska's Malia McGarry shot a 45 — three strokes better than Amelia Schanhofer, the Timberwolves' next-best finisher — to seal the win for her team.
