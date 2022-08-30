High school sports roundup: Onalaska volleyball outlasts La Crosse Central in five-set win

The Onalaska High School volleyball team went five sets to beat Central and used a 15-10 victory in the final set to pick up its first MVC win of the season.

After splitting the first two sets — 25-15 Onalaska and 25-19 Central — the Hilltoppers (6-3, 1-1) narrowly lost the third set 27-25. Onalaska rebounded in the fourth 25-13 before winning the tiebreaker. Halie Kapelke had a match-high 21 kills, while teammate Bailey Yang added 29 assists, eight digs and two aces.

Ruby Gerhard and Alyssa Brickson each had 10 kills with Brickson adding four blocks for the RiverHawks (6-2, 0-1).

Tomah 3, Sparta 2

SPARTA -- The Timberwolves (3-3, 2-0) beat the Spartans (5-5, 1-1) 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 21-25, 15-9 on the road.

Ellie Falkner led Sparta with 11 kills, and teammate Abby Schell had 37 assists. Macey Oswald led the team with 21 digs, and Josie Edwards added nine kills.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Luther 1

WEST SALEM — After splitting the opening two sets, West Salem won the final two sets to win their conference opener 25-16, 25-27, 25-11, 25-7.

The Panthers (2-4, 1-0) kill leaders include Reece Sackett with eight and Jaden Hammes with seven, all coming on aces. Gen Norman finished with 25 assists. Luther was led by Hannah Matzke’s seven kills and Allie Zittel’s 15 assists.

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen beat the Red Hawks in three dominant sets — 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 — to start their conference schedule with a win.

Westby (12-1, 1-0) was led by Jayda Berg, who had five kills and three block kills. Tricia Klum had 25 assists and Emily Collins tallied 12 digs.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 3, Bangor 2

BANGOR — The Eagles cruised to 25-9 and 25-16 set wins to open their conference meeting with the Bangor Cardinals, but Bangor bounced back to even with a 25-20 third set win and a 25-21 fourth set win. In the tiebreaker set, Cashton edged out Bangor 16-14 to win.

Gladys Bores had 13 kills to lead Bangor, which also received 13 kills from Megan Marr and a team-high eight digs from Nora Tucker.

Three Rivers

Winona Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1

WINONA — The Ramblers defeated the Lancers in four sets — 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22 — behind Clarissa Sauer’s 16 kills and two service aces.

GIRLS GOLF

Hudson Invitational

HUDSON, Wis. — Tomah Timberwolves took the team score championship at the Hudson Invitational at the Troy Burne Golf Course by 24 strokes while senior Brin Neumann won the individual title with a 76.

Fellow Tomah senior Amelia Zingler finished two strokes behind Neumann for second. Their teammate, senior Peyton Foster, finished fourth.

Holmen tied for fifth on the team leaderboard with Marshfield at 384 while its top finisher, senior Emily Nelson, finished fifth on the individual leaderboard with an 85.

Onalaska was 11th out of the 13 teams with sophomore Olivia Konrardy-Buchal having the best finish with a 104 that tied for 37th place.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 4, Aquinas 0

The Vikings handed the Blugolds their first loss in a shutout at home behind two goals by Elliot Waldren.

Waldren scored the only goal of the first half in the opening minute with an assist by Andrew Ripp. Ripp also assisted Waldren’s second goal, which came in the 45th minute of the second half. Lucas Hanson and Vincent Waringa each added a goal in the 48th and 76th minute, respectively, with Andre De La Rosa assisting on each one.

Central 3, Onalaska 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers and RiverHawks tied, and Onalaska's Lucas Von Weiss scored two goals.

Matthew Hawley and Griffin Schultz assisted on those goals before Schultz scored of an assist from Jackson Mahlum. Jacob Havlik stopped seven shots for the Hilltoppers.

Logan 1, West Salem 0

WEST SALEM — Junior Chuye Yang recorded a first-half goal while junior goalie Gabe Sanders recorded the shutout for the Rangers (3-1, 1-0) in their victory over West Salem.

The Rangers host Onalaska on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The Panthers also play a home game Thursday night against Sparta.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Logan/Central/West Salem 90, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas/G-E-T 79

Priya Oshan won the 100-meter freestyle (58.01) and 200 freestyle (2:11.31) and helped the Logan co-op 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays win in respective times of 1:46.26 and 3:58.59.

Oshan's team won every event, and teammate Camille Johnson won the 50 freestyle (26.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.09) in addition to swimming with the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.21) and 200 freestyle relay.

Shefali Ramakrishnan won the 200 individual medley (2:23.94) and 100 butterfly (1:02.51) and swam with the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, while Alice Wilker was part of the 200 medley relay, the 400 freestyle relay and won the 500 freestyle (5:53.96).

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 6, Tomah 1

TOMAH — The Blugolds swept the Timberwolves in singles competition to secure a conference win.

No. 3 and No. 4 singles players Charlee Gauger and Tenzin Nelson each went 6-0, 6-0 in their singles contests. No. 1 and No. 2 singles competitors Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney only gave up a game each in their respective matchups.

Central 6, Sparta 1

The RiverHawks sweep the Spartans in singles competition and took two of three doubles matches to win the conference meeting.

Coulee

West Salem 7, Black River Falls 0

WEST SALEM — The Panthers swept their matches with Black River Falls in a home duel on Tuesday. Megan Johnson and Aspen Sage each won their singles contests in two sets with Johnson never giving up a game.

In doubles action, Eva Clements and Rebekah Knudson went 6-0, 6-0 in a two set win as well as Asher Helgerson and Emily Bell. In No. 1 doubles, Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skaar beat Black River Falls’ Hannah Lane and Mayla Engebretson in two sets by scores of 6-1 and 6-3.

Viroqua 4, Mauston 3

The Blackhawks edged out Mauston behind a pair of wins at doubles and singles victories by Moriah Cress and Nevaeh Hubbard.

Viroqua claimed the No. 1 doubles match with a 6-3, 6-2 win by Lanie and Anika Nemes beating Aubrey McCluskey and Sophie Grzenia. In the No. 2 doubles match, Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle of Viroqua defeated Faith Bilski and Virginia Waldhart 6-1, 6-3.