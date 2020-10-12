High school sports roundup: Onalaska volleyball sweeps Westby

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School volleyball team swept nonconference foe Westby 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 for a home win on Monday night.

The Hilltoppers were balanced on the attack and got 12 kills apiece from Ava Smith and Claire Pedretti.

Carly Skemp had 22 assists for Onalaska, which got 17 digs and three aces from Olivia Gamoke.

The Norsemen were led by Macy Stellner (14 digs) and Ella Johnson (10 assists).

West Salem 3, Tomah 2

TOMAH — The Panthers won the final two sets to complete a 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-16, 15-12 comeback win and improve to 2-0.

West Salem got double-digit kills from Kendall Burkhamer (13) and Jaden Hammes (11), while Kendall Gerke had 29 assists and Grace Brigson added 18.

The Timberwolves (4-6) got double-digit digs from Dannika Koput (16), Jaylin Rezin (15), Ella Plueger (11) and Asha Eckelberg (10). Plueger and Eckelberg added 15 and 13 assists, respectively, and Koput had nine kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference