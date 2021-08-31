High school sports roundup: Onalaska volleyball tops La Crosse Central in four sets

HOLMEN — Matt Levandoski had two goals and an assist for the Vikings (2-2, 1-0), who led 1-0 at the half before breaking the game open.

Elliot Waldron added a goal and assist, while Jason Palmberg had two assists. Alec Olson and Braxton Strupp had a goal apiece, while Joey Zimmerman made two saves.

The Blugolds fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

West Salem 2, Logan 0

Junior Brennan Holst gave the Panthers (1-1) an early lead with a goal off an assist from Nick Ziegler, and Holst found the back of the net again in the 19th minute off an assist from Connor Brown.

Sophomore Gabe Sanders had three saves for the Rangers (1-1-1).

Tomah 4, Sparta 0

TOMAH — Carter Hableman and Gavin Richer each had a goal and an assist for the Timberwolves (3-0, 1-0), who scored three goals in the second half.

Gavin Richer and Ty Richer had a goal apiece, Haakon Garvin had an assist, and Trevin Johnson made three saves for Tomah.

Imanol Sanchez made 12 saves for the Spartans (0-2, 0-1).