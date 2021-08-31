High school sports roundup: Onalaska volleyball tops La Crosse Central in four sets

A big night from Ava Smith helped the Onalaska High School volleyball team earn a 3-1 MVC victory over Central on Tuesday.
Smith had 20 kills and 18 digs for the Hilltoppers, who won 25-18, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15.
Jenny Garves had 20 assists for Onalaska, while Sanjana Xiong added 19 digs.
The RiverHawks were led by 16 kills and 12 digs from Lauren Buley, while Avery Veenendall had 26 assists and Grace Dickman had 14 digs.
Tomah 3, Sparta 2
TOMAH — The Timberwolves battled back from a two-set deficit to win 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-13, their first victory of the season.
Lauren Noth had 24 kills for Tomah (1-5, 1-1), while Asha Eckelberg had 30 assists and Hannah Walters had 23 digs.
Kayla Fabry (20) and Anna Blaha (13) had double-digit kills for the Spartans (6-4, 1-1), and Fabry added 12 digs. Abby Schell had 40 assists and 15 digs, while Macey Oswald had 38 digs.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — Jaden Hammes had six kills and Morgan Kammel six aces to help the Panthers (4-1, 1-0) win their conference opener 25-23, 25-12, 25-20.
Adelayde Hagedorn had nine digs for the Knights, while Halle Schwartz had eight assists and Rachel Koenig had five kills.
Westby 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — Junior Jayda Berg had 10 kills to lead the Norsemen to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 victory in their conference opener.
Finley Konrad had 12 assists for Westby, while Kennedy Brueggen had eight digs.
Kayla Schultz had 11 assists for G-E-T (0-1, 0-1) while Lindsey Lettner had six digs and Elyse Schoonover had four kills.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 3, Winona Cotter 0
WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors — who won 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 — improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference behind 30 assists from Jovial King and 23 digs from Emme Kittleson.
Logan Kopeke added eight kills and 18 digs, while Sadie Treptow had eight kills and eight blocks.
GIRLS GOLF
MVC meet
TOMAH — Tomah had the top three finishers on its way to a victory and set a nine-hole match school record by combining to shoot a 152 at Hiawatha Golf Club. The Timberwolves’ previous record was 162.
Amelia Zingler shot a 1-under 35 and was the medalist, while Sophie Pokela and Brin Neumann followed with a 37 and a 38. Maddie Ewers shot a 42 and finished sixth to round out Tomah’s scoring.
Onalaska’s Allison Balduzzi finished fifth (41) to help the Hilltoppers finish second (183), while Holmen followed in third (188). The Vikings were led by Emily Nelson, who tied for eighth (46), while Brianna Senn and Trinity Horstman tied for 10th (47) with Onalaska’s Alexandra Wayss and Kiya Bronston.
Aquinas finished fourth (206), led by a fourth-place finish from Elise Tomashek (40), while Sparta was fifth (226) and Central/Logan was sixth (249).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 4, Central 0
Three goals from Brock Herczeg helped the Hilltoppers win their conference opener and improve to 3-1-1 overall.
Will Thesing had a goal and assist, and Griffin Schultz added an assist. Jacob Havlik and Seth Lock combined for a clean sheet in goal.
Jack Olson made six saves for the RiverHawks, who fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
Holmen 5, Aquinas 0
HOLMEN — Matt Levandoski had two goals and an assist for the Vikings (2-2, 1-0), who led 1-0 at the half before breaking the game open.
Elliot Waldron added a goal and assist, while Jason Palmberg had two assists. Alec Olson and Braxton Strupp had a goal apiece, while Joey Zimmerman made two saves.
The Blugolds fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.
West Salem 2, Logan 0
Junior Brennan Holst gave the Panthers (1-1) an early lead with a goal off an assist from Nick Ziegler, and Holst found the back of the net again in the 19th minute off an assist from Connor Brown.
Sophomore Gabe Sanders had three saves for the Rangers (1-1-1).
Tomah 4, Sparta 0
TOMAH — Carter Hableman and Gavin Richer each had a goal and an assist for the Timberwolves (3-0, 1-0), who scored three goals in the second half.
Gavin Richer and Ty Richer had a goal apiece, Haakon Garvin had an assist, and Trevin Johnson made three saves for Tomah.
Imanol Sanchez made 12 saves for the Spartans (0-2, 0-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Holmen 5, Onalaska 2
ONALASKA — The Vikings swept the singles matches and won all of them in straight sets. Natalie Stitt handed Alex Drazkowski a 6-4, 6-1 loss at No. 1 singles, and the team of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke beat Ashley Dale and Abigail Strain 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Isabel Ploessl beat Jane Fabian 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Onalaska’s Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti prevailed over Madelynne Pehl and Adeline Miller 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Tomah 4, Aquinas 3
The Timberwolves won two singles matches and two doubles matches to earn the victory.
Sabin Steinhoff and Moriah Murray won in straight sets at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, while Ella Haskamp/Makenzie Kohn and Marie Bannan/Gwyn Robertson won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.
The Blugolds got victories from Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, while Cecilia Skemp/Charlee Gauger won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.
Central 7, Sparta 0
SPARTA — The RiverHawks won all of the matches in straight sets.
Sienna Torgerud, Odessa Barreyro, Allison Culp and Allie Schlicht won singles matches, while Katie Johnson/Kayla Holman, Maggie Hannum/Sophie Hannum and Sam Vandermolen/Ella Lysne won doubles matches.
Coulee
Viroqua 6, Mauston 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks picked up victories in every match except at No. 3 singles.
Anneka Cress, Cammie Leer and Allison Zube won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles, while Lizzy Fox/Ashlee Olson, Keisha Glidden/Lanie Nemes and Nevaeh Hubbard/Jordan Sowle won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Logan/Central/West Salem triangular
Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas/G-E-T 91, Logan/Central/West Salem 79
Logan/Central/West Salem 85, Marshfield 81
Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas/G-E-T got victories from Ruthie Hale (200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 12.9 seconds), Halie Eiken (100 free, 1:00.40), Lily Churchill (500 free, 5:48.28), Ava Wickstrom (100 breast, 1:14.31) and the 200 free relay team of Hale, Wickstrom, Brynn Kleiner and Bella Gerlach (1:52.26).
Logan/Central/West Salem got victories from Shefali Ramakrishan (100 butterfly, 1:01.25; 200 individual medley, 2:25.15), Priya Oshan (50 free, 25.97; 100 back, 1:05.46), the 200 medley relay team of Ramakrishan, Oshan, Camille Johnson and Ali Cruz Lambert (2:00.76) and the 400 free relay team of Ramakrishan, Oshan, Ava Scholl and Rachel Stein (4:00.83).
Oshan also got wins in the 50 free (25.97) and the 100 back (1:05.46) against Marshfield, while Ramakrishan won the 100 fly (1:01.25) and Stein won the 200 free (2:13.7).