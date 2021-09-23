High school sports roundup: Onalaska volleyball tops La Crosse Central; West Salem still perfect in Coulee

ONALASKA — Double-doubles from Ava Smith, Claire Pedretti, Natalie Mumm and Jenny Garves helped the Onalaska High School volleyball team earn a four-set victory over MVC foe Central on Thursday night.

Smith had 22 kills and 18 digs, Pedretti had 15 kills and 10 digs, Mumm had 12 digs and 10 kills and Garves had 35 assists and 11 digs for the Hilltoppers, who won 25-15, 25-23, 31-33, 25-14.

Sanjana Xiong added 27 digs and five assists for Onalaska, which improved to 15-7 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Lauren Buley had 27 digs and eight kills for the RiverHawks (2-5 MVC), while Avery Veenendall added 35 assists, Laurel Erickson totaled 28 digs and Nola Bantle-Felt had eight kills.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Onalaska Luther 0

WEST SALEM — Jaden Hammes had 14 kills and six aces for the Panthers (7-0 Coulee), while Gen Norman had 15 assists and eight digs.

Morgan Kammel added nine digs and six kills for West Salem, which won 25-21, 25-13, 25-20.

Rachel Koenig had five kills for the Knights (3-4 Coulee), while Halle Schwartz had seven aces and five assists and Adelayde Hagedorn added five digs.

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

WESTBY — Jayda Berg had eight kills for the Norsemen, who won 25-16, 25-12, 25-7.

Finley Konrad had 15 assists and Kennedy Brueggen had nine digs for Westby, which improved to 16-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Lindsey Lettner had 10 digs for the Red Hawks, who fell to 0-7 in the conference.

Arcadia 3, Black River Falls 2

ARCADIA — The Raiders (2-5) pulled off the upset and knocked off the Tigers 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 15-9.

Black River Falls (5-2), which slipped into a tie for second place with Westby, was led by Gabbi Pardoe’s 14 kills, 21 digs and three blocks. Summer Rufsholm had 17 assists and 18 digs and Avery Yaeger 16 assists and 17 digs for the Tigers.

Sienna Campbell had 21 digs and Makayla Nortman 19 digs and 10 kills for Black River Falls, which also received 16 digs from Betsy Olson and 10 kills from Becca Hudson.

Scenic Bluffs

New Lisbon 3, Brookwood 2

ONTARIO, Wis. — Vanessa Anderson had 29 digs, seven kills and five aces for the Falcons, who lost 25-20, 25-13, 25-11, 25-21, 20-18.

Kristin Berg added 19 digs for Brookwood, while Kylie Powell had 14 assists and Emily Cunitz had 10.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

BLAIR — Abby Thompson, Lindsay Steien and Kierstyn Kindschy had five kills apiece for the Wildcats, who won 25-23, 25-20, 25-16.

Madison Goodbear added 18 assists and two aces for Blair-Taylor.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 3, Lancaster 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lily Krahn had 16 kills while Makenna Forde filled the stat sheet with nine aces, six digs and four kills to help the Blackhawks earn a 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 victory.

Ashlyn Knapp added 13 assists, Scout Hall chipped in eight digs and Clare Fritsche had seven aces for Prairie du Chien.

GIRLS GOLF

Coulee Conference Meet

HOLMEN — Teams played the rescheduled meet that was supposed to be hosted by Black River Falls and the conference meet at Drugan’s Castle Mound, and the winners were split.

Arcadia/Independence won one nine-hole match with a 183, and Black River Falls emerged victorious in the other with a 188.

Senior Hallie Tulip and junior Whitney Sonsalla finished first and second with respective scores of 38 and 43 in the Arcadia/Independence victory, while Black River Falls senior Kaylee Sweno tied Sonsalla’s 43.

Sweno, Natalie Rave and Quinn Hanson all shot a 45 to share medalist honors when their Black River Falls team won its meet. Tulip was fourth at 46.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Aquinas 5, Chippewa Falls McDonell 0

A hat trick and an assist from junior Andrew Sutton helped the Blugolds improve to 6-3-3.

Sutton made a penalty kick in the 13th minute for the game’s first goal, then found the back of the net in the 17th minute off an assist from sophomore Joey Hirschboeck.

Sophomore Samuel Dickinson scored the first of his two goals four minutes later, and Aquinas took a 3-0 lead into the half.

Junior Henry Horstman and sophomore Lucas Forman each had an assist for the Blugolds.

Arcadia 1, Logan 0

The Raiders (6-2) won their fifth in a row, while the Rangers fell to 2-8-1.

Three Rivers

Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0

EYOTA, Minn. — The Lancers were shut out after allowing goals in the fifth and 12th minutes.

Cooper Johnson made four saves for La Crescent-Hokah.

Winona Cotter 2, Caledonia 1

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors dropped to 4-5-1 overall and 3-3-1 in the conference.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Payton Phillips made three saves, but the Lancers (2-7-1, 1-5-1) lost their third in a row.

Winona Cotter 7, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors fell to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nonconference

Durand Invitational

DURAND, Wis. — Arcadia senior Jose Monroy won the boys meet in 17 minutes, 12 seconds to help the Raiders finish sixth with 144 points.

Sophomores Cole Lockington (16th, 18:39.7) and Nestor Badillo (26th, 19:14.9) were also in the top 30 overall for Arcadia.

Blair-Taylor (234) finished eighth behind junior Delorean Peterson, who finished 24th in 19:08.7.

Melrose-Mindoro (371) finished 15th behind sophomore Jack Laufenberg, who finished 47th in 20:05.8.

Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker finished second (20:22.9) in the girls meet to help the Mustangs (197) finish sixth.

Melrose-Mindoro freshman Emma Rozek (23:42.5) finished 35th overall.

Arcadia junior Tegan Michalak finished fifth overall in 20:44.4, while sophomore teammate Casidi Pehler was 21st in 23:01.9.

Blair-Taylor junior Mckenzie Brandenburg was 32nd in 23:24.3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Onalaska 6, Viroqua 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (6-13) swept the singles matches, with Alex Drazkowski, Sofia Tak, Naima Reichardt and Laura Scala earning straight set wins.

Summer Nicolai/Campbell Nitt won in three sets at No. 2 doubles, while Gabbi Anderson/Zoe Brorson won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.

Cammie Leer/Anneka Cress won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles for the Blackhawks (5-6).

West Salem 6, Tomah 1

WEST SALEM — Megan Johnson, Gracie Miller, Madison Olson and Allison Harman all won singles matches in straight sets for the Panthers, while Tessa Deal/Calista Robaczewski and Rebakah Knudson/Grace Waldhart won doubles matches in straight sets.

Anna Lord and Brelee Olson had the Timberwolves’ lone victory at No. 3 doubles.

