HOLMEN — With Amber Nguyen and Alyssa Achenreiner leading the way, Onalaska High School’s girls golf team cruised to the team title in the 10-team Holmen Invitational Tuesday at Drugan’s Castle Mound Golf Course.
The Hilltoppers finished with 349 strokes, 20 less than second-place Onalaska and 40 better than third-place Arcadia.
Nguyen and Aquinas senior Annie Balduzzi tied for medalist honors with a 4-over par 75s, while Tomah’s Sophie Pokela was third in the individual scoring with an 85. Achenreiner and Arcadia’s Rylee Haines tied for fourth after carding 87s.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Logan 3, Sparta 2
SPARTA — The Rangers held off a strong push by the Spartans and took home a 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11 win.
Junior Marissa Kleman, a UW-Milwaukee recruit, had 18 kills to lead the way for Logan (1-0, 1-0), while Jenna Davis had seven. Anna Koblitz had 33 assists for the Rangers.
Sparta’s Laney Schell had 10 kills and 13 assists, while junior Brielle Savor had 10 kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Holmen 5, Marshfield 1
HOLMEN —The Vikings opened their season in impressive fashion, rolling past the Tigers. Jackson Lutz recorded seven saves for Holmen, while Tommy Olson had 14 for Marshfield.
Tomah 3, Reedsburg 1
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Joe Hesse, Dylan Richer and Dylen Pierce scored goals for the Timberwolves, who received assists from Owen Walters, Nate Boulton and Riley Hableman. Nolan Steses had six saves for Tomah.
Sparta 3, Eau Claire North 2
SPARTA — The Spartans came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit on the strength of a goal and two assists from Will Kaftan. Blake Brooks and Alex Sparkling also scored for Sparta.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marshfield Invitational
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Central dominated the Marshfield Invitational, blanking Marshfield and D.C. Everest. The Red Raiders’ No. 1 singles player, Elizabeth Burelbach, beat D.C. Everest’s Kasaundra Fellner 6-0, 6-1, then beating Marshfield’s Jebina Deradas by the same score.
Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Madi Lund and Leah O’Neill won each of their matches in straight sets.
Holmen 7, Black River Falls 0
HOLMEN — Holmen won all four singles and the three doubles matches in straight sets, including No. 1 singles player Natalie Stitt’s 6-1, 6-3 decision over the Tigers Danielle Johnson.
Altoona 5, Aquinas 2
Altoona won three of the four singles matches at the UW-La Crosse courts, but the Blugolds’ Fiona O’Flaherty prevented a sweep by taking the No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-1, over the Railroaders’ Hannah Schlafer.
Onalaska Luther 7, Tomah 0
ONALASKA — It took three sets, but Kaitlyn Stratman’s victory at No. 1 singles helped Onalaska Luther (11-1) cruise past Tomah in a nonconference match. Stratman defeated the Timberwolves Lillie McMullen 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The win pushed Stratman’s record to 4-7.
The Knights’ No. 4 singles player, Cassie Warren, defeated Tomah’s Kendra Lene 6-1, 6-2 to push her record to 11-1.
Green Bay Southwest Tournament
GREEN BAY — Onalaska won three of four matches it played, topping DePere 5-2, Green Bay Southwest 6-1 and Kenosha Tremper 4-3. The Hilltoppers fell to Brookfield East 6-1, and placed third in the tournament.
Willa Brown won the deciding match against Kenosha Tremper with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 decision at No. 3 singles. Alli Laux moved her No. 2 singles record this season to 12-0.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ken Trott Invitational
WESTBY — Aquinas put all of its runners among the top nine to win the boys championship (31 points), and Onalaska Luther senior Samuel Larson won the 4,000-meter race in 13 minutes, 12.9 seconds. The Blugolds were led by fourth-place Andrew Skemp (13:57.1).
Aquinas was also the top local team in the girls and placed second with an 82 that was beaten by Marshall (33). Sophomore Karlie Meyer was third (16:32.8) overall for the Blugolds.
GIRLS SWIMMING
La Crosse co-op 107, Eau Claire North 61
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The La Crosse co-op won each event of its dual meet.
Lauren Lansing was one of a handful of swimmers who won four events. She won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 8.54 seconds, and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.87.
She was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:51.56) and the 400 free relay (4:09.23).
Rachel Stein was also part of the 200 free relay, while also winning the 200 individual medley (2:30.8) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.63).