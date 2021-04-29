High school sports roundup: Onalaska's big fifth takes out Holmen baseball team

HOLMEN — A tight game got out of control in a hurry when the Onalaska High School baseball team beat Holmen 14-1 on Thursday.

The Hilltoppers broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth before the Vikings tied it with a Tucker Gegenfurtner solo home run with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

But Onalaska put together a 13-run explosion — 12 runs scored after the second out was recorded — in the top of the fifth to end the MVC matchup early. The Hilltoppers had eight hits, walked five times, had one batter hit by a pitch, one call of catcher’s interference and one Holmen error in the fifth.

Thirteen of Onalaska’s 14 runs were scored with two outs.

August Brandt was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Maddox Hoff and Michael Savarin were both 2 for 3 for the Hilltoppers. Hoff doubled and drove in two runs, and Savarin tripled and scored twice as eight players in Onalaska’s lineup had at least one hit.

Bryce Hoeft also doubled and drove in three runs for the Hilltoppers.

Evan Gamoke was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit — the solo home run — and striking out five over four innings.

Coulee