High school sports roundup: Onalaska's Landon Peterson a triple winner at invitational

Onalaska High School senior Landon Peterson had a big night by winning three events during a track and invitational hosted by the Hilltoppers on Tuesday.

Peterson, who is committed to the University of Idaho, won the 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump in a five-team competition.

Peterson was timed at 15.1 seconds in the 110s, 40.39 in the 300s and soared 20 feet, 9 inches to win the long jump.

Holmen’s Kaden Banks, who has committed to Southern Utah University, won the shot put with a throw of 49-2 and broke his own school record with a 171-5 in the discus. Onalaska senior Hudson Weber was also a double winner with victories in the 100 (11.72) and triple jump (38-5¼).

Central junior Issac Daufenbach won the 200 (23.29) and helped the RiverHawks win the 800 relay (1:35.11), while Holmen’s Tanner Groshek won the 800 (2:10.08) and ran with the winning 1,600 relay (3:42.59).

Onalaska’s Nick Rudrud was part of winning relay efforts in the 400 (45.74) and 3,200 (8:36.48).

Onalaska Luther junior Daina Clemmensen won the 400 (1:08.18) and pole vault (7-6).

Onalaska’s Lydia Malecek won the 800 (2:12.36) and Kora Malecek the 1,600 (4:52.8).