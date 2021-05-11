High school sports roundup: Onalaska's Landon Peterson a triple winner at invitational

Onalaska High School senior Landon Peterson had a big night by winning three events during a track and invitational hosted by the Hilltoppers on Tuesday.
Peterson, who is committed to the University of Idaho, won the 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump in a five-team competition.
Peterson was timed at 15.1 seconds in the 110s, 40.39 in the 300s and soared 20 feet, 9 inches to win the long jump.
Holmen’s Kaden Banks, who has committed to Southern Utah University, won the shot put with a throw of 49-2 and broke his own school record with a 171-5 in the discus. Onalaska senior Hudson Weber was also a double winner with victories in the 100 (11.72) and triple jump (38-5¼).
Central junior Issac Daufenbach won the 200 (23.29) and helped the RiverHawks win the 800 relay (1:35.11), while Holmen’s Tanner Groshek won the 800 (2:10.08) and ran with the winning 1,600 relay (3:42.59).
Onalaska’s Nick Rudrud was part of winning relay efforts in the 400 (45.74) and 3,200 (8:36.48).
Onalaska Luther junior Daina Clemmensen won the 400 (1:08.18) and pole vault (7-6).
Onalaska’s Lydia Malecek won the 800 (2:12.36) and Kora Malecek the 1,600 (4:52.8).
Holmen junior Kamryn McNally won the long jump (14-5¼) and ran with the winning 400 relay (53.03).
Justinger Invitational
TOMAH — Tomah won the boys team championship with a score of 139, and Reedsburg was victorious in the girls competition with 118½.
Tomah senior Baily Hyatt won the 100 (11.53) and 200 (23.49) and helped the Timberwolves win the 400 relay (46.25). He also placed second in the triple jump (37-11¼).
Senior Evan Westpfahl won the shot put (42-11¼) and discus (120-3) for the Timberwolves, and Sparta’s Ethan Jeter won the 110 hurdles (18.33) and 300 hurdles (46.6).
Hannah Wilcox-Borg won the 800 (2:29.01) and helped Tomah’s girls win the 1,600 relay (4:26.12). Junior teammate Talia Davis ran with that team and won the 200 (29.82), and sophomore teammate Britney Janiszewski ran with it and won the 100 (13.47).
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 6, Tomah 1
TOMAH — Freshman Amaya Thesing scored three goals, and senior teammate Olivia Gamoke added two as the Hilltoppers (3-0) rolled to a conference victory over the Timberwolves (2-2).
Gamoke also had an assist for Onalaska, which received one goal and two assists from junior Kiya Bronston. Lauren Ecklund also had an assist for the Hilltoppers, who have outscored their opponents 28-1.
Ryley Winrich scored with an assist from Alexis Spiers for Tomah. Emmalyn Koboski had seven saves for the Timberwolves and Summer Nicolai six for the Hilltoppers.
Central 5, Sparta 2
SPARTA — Kate Heiderscheit scored three goals and had two assists for the RiverHawks (3-2, 2-1), who scored three times in the second half.
Abby Heiderscheit scored Central’s first goal and assisted on a second-half goal. Kate Heiderscheit had two of her goals after halftime. Ellie Kirchner also scored for the River-Hawks, and Lily Wehrs recorded an assist.
Aquinas 4, Holmen 1
Junior Finley Harkness and freshman Danica Silcox each scored twice for the Blugolds (4-0, 3-0), who held the Vikings.
Silcox scored twice in the first half, and Harkness assisted on one of them. Harkness scored both of her goals on penalty kicks.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Onalaska 7, Logan 0
The Hilltoppers (4-0) own every match in straight sets.
Max Klein won his No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0, and Onalaska’s No. 3 doubles team of Matt Hinnit and Colyn Ngeth won 6-0, 6-0.
Tomah 6, Sparta 1
SPARTA — The Timberwolves swept the doubles matches in straight sets and three of four singles matches in straight sets.
Tomah’s Joe Venner beat Tobin Mohr 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Tomah’s Anthony Lord beat Lucas Johnson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Daniel Swanson and Ethan Libbey gave the Timberwolves a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Andros and Alex Kress at No. 1 doubles.
Coulee
Viroqua 6, West Salem 1
WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores to put an exclamation point on the victory.
West Salem’s Jack Hehli posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dustin Kenyon at No. 1 singles, and Viroqua’s Dalton Buros beat Breezy Hofmeister 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Viroqua’s Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Briley Larson and Krish Patel at No. 1 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Coulee Meet
ARCADIA — Arcadia beat second-place Black River Falls and G-E-T by 19 strokes to win the team championship.
The Raiders had the top two finishers in Chandler Sonsalla (3-under-par 32) and Cole Sobotta (1-under 34) on the way to a team score of 153. The Tigers had fourth-place Mike Antonelli (37) and fifth-place Caden Skelding (42) on the way to their 172.
West Salem’s Max Goetz shot a 36 and placed third individually.
The Red Hawks were led by Mason Truax and Lance Jumbeck, both of whom tied Skelding for fourth at 42. Onalaska Luther’s Mitch Christie was also part of that tie.
West Salem shot a 182, Luther a 183 and Westby/Viroqua a 206.
GIRLS GOLF
Three Rivers
HARMONY, Minn. — Caledonia emerged victorious in a triangular at Harmony Golf Club.
Jenna Wiebke shot a 2-over-par 38 to win medalist honors and lead the Warriors. Libby Jilek added a 46, Lexie Hoscheit a 47 and Miranda Schroeder a 54 for Caledonia.