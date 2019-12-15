High school sports roundup: Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel-Min and Viroqua compete at Devils Duals

Bryce Burns (195) led the way, going a perfect 5-0 on the day with four pins. Bryce Blaken (145) also finished with four pins while Jaden (160) and Hunter Anderson (170) finished with three.

Viroqua was in the consolation bracket after an opening 47-24 defeat to Lomira, but bounced back to finish 10th by defeating Oshkosh North 43-36 and Cumberland 44-29 before falling to Appleton West 42-40 in the ninth-place match. Josh Frye (113) and Cale Anderson (132) were a perfect 5-0 on the day to lead Viroqua.

La Crosse Wrestling Invitational

Aquinas finished second with 251 points finishing just behind Menomonie (257.5).

Logan/Central (237.5) took third while Brookwood (107.5), Onalaska/Luther (81.5), De Soto (71.5) and Arcadia (56.5) finished sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.