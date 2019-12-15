High school sports roundup: Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel-Min and Viroqua compete at Devils Duals

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Prairie du Chien, G-E-T/Mel-Min and Viroqua High School wrestling teams competed at the Devil's Duals in Wisconsin Dells, finishing with respectable showings with Prairie du Chien finishing third, G-E-T/Mel-Min placed seventh and Viroqua 15 out of 32 teams.
Prairie du Chien finished third after falling to runner-up Burlington 40-26 in the semifinals and beating Hudson 48-22 for third.
The Blackhawks earned a spot in the championship bracket by beating Wautoma/Wild Rose 73-6 in their opening dual. Prairie du Chien breezed by Marshfield 50-25 before narrowly defeating G-E-T/Mel-Min 36-30 to advance to the semifinals.
Traeton Saint (160 pounds), Colten Wall (heavyweight) and Rhett Koenig (106) all had three pins on the day. Saint and Koenig finished 5-0, and Wall went 3-1.
G-E-T/Mel-Min started the day with a dominating 74-6 victory over Edgar to launch themselves into the championship bracket and used that momentum to finish seventh.
G-E-T/Mel-Min defeated Portage 47-25 before falling in close matches to Prairie du Chien 36-30 and then Cadott 39-33. They were able to rebound against Slinger 47-34 to take seventh.
Bryce Burns (195) led the way, going a perfect 5-0 on the day with four pins. Bryce Blaken (145) also finished with four pins while Jaden (160) and Hunter Anderson (170) finished with three.
Viroqua was in the consolation bracket after an opening 47-24 defeat to Lomira, but bounced back to finish 10th by defeating Oshkosh North 43-36 and Cumberland 44-29 before falling to Appleton West 42-40 in the ninth-place match. Josh Frye (113) and Cale Anderson (132) were a perfect 5-0 on the day to lead Viroqua.
La Crosse Wrestling Invitational
Aquinas finished second with 251 points finishing just behind Menomonie (257.5).
Logan/Central (237.5) took third while Brookwood (107.5), Onalaska/Luther (81.5), De Soto (71.5) and Arcadia (56.5) finished sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Robert Flege (106 pounds) won all four of his fights via pin to place first, needing just 40 seconds to pin Gabe Pietrek of Independence/Gilmanton in the title bout. Zack DeGrott (162) finished first as well going 5-0 with three pins; Clay Berra (285) was dominant with five pins to finish first while Riley Klar (160) went 4-1 to place second.
Logan/Central’s Daylin Haney (120) tallied a pin before winning three straight via decision to win the title at 120 while Dylan Ellefson collected four pins before defeating Boscobel’s Braiden Pickett 5-4 in overtime to win the 145 title. Cole Fitzpatrick (106) and Alex Gavrilos (195) each took second.
De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski collected four pins to win the 138 title while teammate Cezar Garcia placed second at 220.
Brookwood was led by Jadin Atha (132), who went 3-1 falling in the title match 5-1 against Saint Croix Central’s David Olson to finish second.
Onalaska/Luther’s Damion Tracy (285) placed second, falling to Berra in the title match by pin.
Hunter Fitzpatrick led Arcadia, collecting three pins before falling in the 113 title match.
Tomah Invitational
TOMAH — Tomah finished second with 379.5 points behind Lancaster (420.5 points). Caledonia (373.5 points) took fourth, Westby (297) was fifth, and Cashton finished 13th out of 14 teams.
Tomah’s Gavin Finch (113 pounds) finished second individually and went 4-1 on the day; Caleb Pollack (120) finished second and went 4-1; Nate Boulton (138) finished second and went 4-1; and Hayden Larson (heavyweight) finished second and went 4-1.
Caledonia’s Owen Denstad (106) finished second individually and went 4-1 on the day; Brandon Ross won his weight class (120) and went 5-0; Tucker Ginther won his weight class (126) and went 5-0; Isaac Denstad won his weight class (160) and went 5-0; Jack Strub (170) finished second and went 4-1; and Alec Francis won his weight class (heavyweight) and went 5-0.
Westby’s Logan Turben (126) finished second and went 4-1, and Conor Vatland (182) finished second and went 4-1.
Cashton’s Tristan Grant (152) finished second and went 4-1.
Barron Invitational
BARRON — West Salem/Bangor finished second out of 14 teams at the Barron Invitational with 287 points. River Falls won with 323 points.
Carlyle Lyga won his weight class (120 pounds) and went 5-0 on the day. Evan Wolfe also won his weight class (132) and was 5-0.
West Salem/Bangor also got top-three finishes from Nick Ziegler (106 pounds; second; 4-1), Bradyn Glasspoole (113; third; 4-1) and Chris Najera (195; third; 4-2).
Battle on the Bay
GREEN BAY — Sparta finished 23rd out of 27 teams with 140.5 points. Mukwonago won with 592.5 points.
Sparta got top-10 finishes from Vince Polhamus (138 pounds; eighth place), Tye Klass (160; ninth) and Madden Connelly (220; seventh).
Fillmore Central Invitational
HARMONY, Minn. — La Crescent (47 points) finished sixth out of seven teams. Chatfield won the invitational with 211 points.
La Crescent’s Byrce Duffy won his weight class (120 pounds), while Joey Schreier (132) and Nolan Schreier (106) finished third and fourth, respectively, in their respective weight classes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Central 81, Milwaukee Madison 42
MILWAUKEE — Senior Johnny Davis scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, and fellow senior Terrance Thompson added 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Red Raiders (4-0).
Charlie Masewicz joined Davis and Thompson in double figures with 10 points; he also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Central forced 25 turnovers, which it turned into 21 points. The Red Raiders also outscored the Knights (0-3) 38-6 in the paint.
Central led 56-27 at the half.
Onalaska 71, DeForest 59
DEFOREST — Carson Arenz knocked down four triples on his way to 22 points to help the third-ranked Hilltoppers (3-0), who led by as much as 18, to pick up the nonconference victory.
Gavin McGrath scored 14 points that was highlighted by a putback dunk in the first half while Tyrell Stuttley and Sam Kick each added 10 points.
Pine Island 59, La Crescent-Hokah 58
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Despite having three players with double-digit points, the Lancers (2-3) came up just short.
Isaac Petersen had a team-high 17 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which also got 15 points from Zach Todd and 11 from Josk Kerska. But the Lancers made just five of their nine free-throw attempts, while Pine Island was 14-of-23 from the charity stripe.
Carter O’Reilly scored 20 points and Connor Bailey added 13 for the Panthers, who led 33-31 at the half.
Eau Claire Regis 63, Aquinas 47
Gavin Wetzel paced the Aquinas offense, tallying 18 points while Joseph Savoldelli added 14.
Blair-Taylor 91, Hillsboro 62
BLAIR, Wis. — Kyle Steien scored a game-high 25 points to lead a Blair-Taylor (4-0) offense that had four finish in double figures.
Matt Waldera finished with 22 points while Isaac Nerby added 14 and Logan Smith 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 94, Regis 18
Senior Lexi Donarski scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting and added six assists and five steals as the Blugolds improved to 6-0.
Aquinas also got double-digit points from Courtney Becker (15 on 7-of-10 shooting), Macy Donarski (11 on 3-of-6 shooting) and Jacy Weisbrod (10 on 4-of-7 shooting). Kayla Bahr had team highs in rebounds (12) and assists (eight).
The Blugolds led 54-6 at half.
Logan 78, Mauston 14
MAUSTON — Sophomore Ashley Janisch scored a career-high 19 points and senior Jenna Davis added 16 as the Rangers improved to 5-1.
Central 49, New Richmond 46
NEW RICHMOND — Rachel Peterson led the way with 15 points while Ally Athnos added nine to pace Central (6-2).
Blair-Taylor 70, Hillsboro 55
BLAIR, Wis. — The Wildcats (5-0) had four finish in double figures to pick up the nonconference victory.
Abby Thompson led the way with 21 points followed by Marlee Nehring (16), Emma Johnson (15), Lindsay Steien (14) and Lauren Kidd (9).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 3, Fond du Lac 1
FOND DU LAC — Tessa Deal scored two goals in the second period to help the Hilltoppers erase a one-goal deficit after the first period.
Anna Szymanski added a goal in the third period to seal the win for the Hilltoppers, who put 36 shots on goal, and Izzy Lassa made 26 saves.
GYMNASTICS
West Salem Invite
WEST SALEM — It was a solid day all around for the West Salem High School gymnastics team. Led by Sydney Hammes second place finish in the all-around, the Panthers finished second out of eight teams with a score of 131.1.
G-M-C took first with a score of 133.15. Tomah finished eighth (105.7).
Hammes took third on the vault (8.8), fourth on the bars (8.075), second on the beams (8.75) and third on the floor (8.95).