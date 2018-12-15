DUBUQUE, Iowa — There were a number of big plays on both sides, but the Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team defeated Dubuque Wahlert 62-57 in double overtime Saturday because of what it did from the free-throw line.
Prairie du Chien’s Macey Banasik sank 4 of 4 free throws in the second overtime, and 2 of 2 in the first extra session. The Blackhawks (9-0) were 17 of 24 from the foul line overall.
Prairie du Chien’s Gabby Ritchie, a 6-foot center who is a Minnesota State University-Moorhead recruit, led all scorers with 22 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1 second left in regulation to force the first overtime. Ritchie also had eight of Prairie du Chien’s 10 points in the first overtime.
Lily Krahn added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Banasik added 14.
Aquinas 75,
Eau Claire Regis 22
Lexi Donarski had a couple of chances, but the ball rimmed out each time. Then, with 9 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second half, the Aquinas junior came up with a steal and layup to give her a game-high 24 points, and more notably, her 1,000th career point as the Blugolds cruised past Regis at the Aquinas Invitational at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
“Our team has a lot of balance which allows kids to have success,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “We are happy for her and for all our kids. These kids, they care about each other and that is what makes it so much fun.”
Courtney Becker added 19 points, nine rebounds and seven steals for the Blugolds (8-0), who have won 36 consecutive games. Teammate Jacy Weisbrod drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
Menomonie 40, Holmen 38
HOLMEN —Kylie Mogen scored 18 points to help the Mustangs to a win over the Vikings.
Braidyn Ruetten’s 12 points led Holmen (3-6), which built a 31-19 lead in the first half before scoring just seven points in the second.
Eau Claire Memorial 72,
Logan 48
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Claire Borsheim had 19 points and Jenna Davis 13 for the Rangers (0-7).
Blair-Taylor 60, Hillsboro 50
HILLSBORO, Wis. — Isabel Berg scored 13 points, and Marlee Nehring added 12 to lead the Wildcats.
Stewartville 57, Caledonia 36
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Warriors made just 2 of 22 shots from beyond the 3-point line, and Katie Tornstrom’s nine points led the way.
Tornstrom scored 76 points in her previous two games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Onalaska 60, M
ount Horeb 58
ONALASKA — Junior Carson Arenz hit two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining to lift the Hilltoppers (5-0) past previously unbeaten Mount Horeb (4-1) at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse. Tyrell Stuttley led Onalaska with a 17-point, six-rebound, two-assist effort, while Sam Kick drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and four rebounds.
Jonathan Flanagan sank three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Hilltoppers, while Arenz added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Brookfield Central 72,
Central 49
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Junior Johnny Davis had 19 points and 10 rebounds, but the Red Raiders (4-1) were outscored by 15 points in the second half and trailed by as many as 27 points a night after beating Holmen.
Noah Parcher added 11 points and Terrance Thompson nine points and seven rebounds for Central, which shot 35.1 percent from the floor. The Lancers (3-1) were led by Ben Nau’s 23 points.
Tomah 55, West Salem 51
WEST SALEM — Junior guard Charlie Ella scored 18 points while teammate Carson Lindauer added nine to give the Timberwolves (1-3) their first win of the season. Trenton Foreman led West Salem (4-4) with 18 points, while Mitchell Dunham (16) and Malachi Athnos (12) also finished in double figures.
WRESTLING
Richland Center Invitational
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T won the 17-team competition with 322½ points, and Tomah placed second with 262½.
The Mustangs were led by championship performances from Tanner Andersen at 106, Julian Purney at 132 and Jaden Anderson at 152. Purney pinned Tomah’s Nate Boulton in 3 minutes, 47 seconds in the only all-local final.
Dawson Lambert (120), Braden Bemis (126) and Marques Fritsche (160) all won for the Timberwolves, while Boulton, Caden Griffin (113) and Kaden Hericks (195) finished second.
Rochester
Christmas Invitational
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Holmen scored 125 points and placed 11th out of 40 teams in a two-day tournament.
Kalyn Jahn placed fourth at 170 pounds by going 5-2 with a pair of pins, and Jesse Fiers placed fourth at 285 by going 5-2 with three pins.
Auburndale Invitational
AUBURNDALE, Wis. — Logan/Central placed fifth out of 11 teams and came home with champions in Dylan Ellefson (120), Dallas Kapanke (152) and Harper Jankowski (182). Jankowski beat teammate Max Harcey to win the 182 bracket.
Wickersham Memorial Christmas Invitational
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Nick Blum was fifth at 182 after winning three of five matches to lead Onalaska/Luther.
Fillmore Central Invitational
HARMONY, Minn. — La Crescent placed eighth, but had a pair of second-place finishers in Dylan Worrel (152) and Colton Jorgenson (182).
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Baldwin-Woodville 3,
West Salem/Bangor 1
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (2-5) allowed one goal in the first period and two in the second during their first time playing at their new home — The Panther Den.
Jack Sandvig scored through assists from Brendan Holt and Alex Jackson late in the second period to avoid the shutout.
Tomah/Sparta 4,
Barron co-op 3 (OT)
BARRON, Wis. — John Christen scored with an assist from Evan Long in overtime after Cahil Arity scored on a third-period power play with assists from Matthew Holtz and Derrick Page.
Tomah/Sparta (4-1-1) led 2-1 after one period.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Hayward co-op 6,
Onalaska co-op 0
ONALASKA — Lauren Donnellan had three goals and teammate Kennedy Sprenger two for Hayward (4-4-1). Izzy Lassa stopped 20 shots for the Hilltoppers (2-4-1).
Stewartville 95, Caledonia 87
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Warriors fought back from Stewartville’s 15-point run early in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.
Noah King had 16 points, and Austin Klug added 15 for Caledonia. Riley Gavin scored 13 and Eli King 11 for the Warriors.