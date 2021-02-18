 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Prairie du Chien girls fall to Lake Mills in Division 3 sectional semifinal

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team held a one-point lead with 15 seconds left but gave up a late basket and fell 57-56 to Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on Thursday.

The second-seeded and sixth-ranked Blackhawks (17-3) trailed 53-50 with 3 minutes, 42 seconds to play before battling back to take a 56-55 lead with 15 seconds to play.

But the third-seeded and fourth-ranked L-Cats (22-2) scored with three seconds left to earn the victory.

Junior guard Lily Krahn and sophomore forward Teagan Radloff had 16 points apiece for Prairie du Chien, which trailed 35-30 at the half.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 57, St. Charles 55

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors, who won their third straight game, improved to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

Southeast

Houston 75, Schaeffer Academy 24

HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes, who led 45-15 at the half, improved to 6-0 both overall and in the conference.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Hurricanes, who trailed 45-20 at the half, fell to 0-10.

