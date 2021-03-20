High school sports roundup: Ross a state qualifier for Caledonia wrestling

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Caledonia High School junior Brandon Ross locked up a berth in the MSHSL Class A state wrestling tournament by winning a 120-pound championship during a state preliminary tournament at Rochester Century on Saturday.
Ross (26-0), a junior, pulled out a 7-1 decision over Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner (23-7) in the championship bout after pinning Kimball's Chase Anderson in a quarterfinal and beating Eden Valley-Watkins' Teagyn Ludwig 6-0 in a semifinal.
The performance by Ross, who is ranked third by The Guillotine, led Caledonia/Houston at the event, which required a first- or second-place finish to advance to the state tournament.
Ross is one of eight qualifiers for the 120-pound state bracket that will be wrestled Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville in St. Michael, Minn.
Freshman Isaac Blocker (23-6, 132 pounds) and sophomore Tucker Ginther (22-5, 138) placed third, while freshman Owen Denstad (22-7, 126) finished fourth for Caledonia/Houston.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSHSL Section 1A
Houston 61, Fillmore Central 52
HOUSTON, Minn. — The top-seeded Hurricanes (16-0) held on to beat the Falcons and earn a spot in the section semifinals.
Houston was led by senior Emma Giewitz, who made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points. Teammates Sydney Torgerson added 13 points, and Becca Rostad scored 12.
Houston, which made 29 of 46 free throws against Fillmore Central, plays fourth-seeded Hayfield (14-6) — a 49-40 quarterfinal winner over fifth-seeded Randolph — at Rochester Century on Tuesday.
BOYS HOCKEY
MSHSL section semifinal
Mankato West 9, La Crescent-Hokah 2
MANKATO, Minn. — The 10th-seeded Lancers (6-14) had their season ended by the third-seeded Scarlets.
La Crescent-Hokah put 18 shots on goal to Mankato West's 45 and trailed 3-1 at the end of the first period. That deficit grew to 8-2 at the end of the second period.