High school sports roundup: Ross a state qualifier for Caledonia wrestling

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Caledonia High School junior Brandon Ross locked up a berth in the MSHSL Class A state wrestling tournament by winning a 120-pound championship during a state preliminary tournament at Rochester Century on Saturday.

Ross (26-0), a junior, pulled out a 7-1 decision over Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner (23-7) in the championship bout after pinning Kimball's Chase Anderson in a quarterfinal and beating Eden Valley-Watkins' Teagyn Ludwig 6-0 in a semifinal.

The performance by Ross, who is ranked third by The Guillotine, led Caledonia/Houston at the event, which required a first- or second-place finish to advance to the state tournament.

Ross is one of eight qualifiers for the 120-pound state bracket that will be wrestled Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville in St. Michael, Minn.

Freshman Isaac Blocker (23-6, 132 pounds) and sophomore Tucker Ginther (22-5, 138) placed third, while freshman Owen Denstad (22-7, 126) finished fourth for Caledonia/Houston.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MSHSL Section 1A

Houston 61, Fillmore Central 52