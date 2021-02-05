High school sports roundup: Ryland Wall's 3-pointer gives Holmen boys a win over Tomah

TOMAH — The Holmen High School boys basketball waited 19 days after winning a game at the Midwest Players Classic to compete again, and senior Ryland Wall made the team’s return a memorable one on Friday.
Wall made a 3-pointer with seven seconds on the clock to erase a two-point deficit and give the Vikings a 63-62 MVC victory over Tomah.
The 3 was Wall’s lone field goal in the second half, but it was his biggest in a 12-point performance. The Timberwolves got the ball to junior Dusty Derousseau on their final possession, but his running attempt at a 3 was off the mark.
Derousseau scored 15 points to lead Tomah (13-8, 4-4), which also received 11 points from Carson Lindauer and 10 from Kade Gnewikow.
The teams were tied at 33 after one half, but Carter Paulson and Cole Kalander combined for 19 second-half points. Paulson finished with a team-high 13, and Kalander matched Wall’s 12.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 52, Black River Falls 45
ONALASKA — The Knights (13-1, 8-1) extended their lead over second-place West Salem in the conference standings to a full game by beating the Tigers.
Junior Gavin Proudfoot scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds for Luther, which won despite making just 1 of 13 attempts from the 3-point line.
Lyndon Byus added 11 points and Isaiah Loersch 10 rebounds for the Knights.
Evan Anderson scored a team-high 14 points for Black River Falls (5-4, 2-4).
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 67, Royall 42
ELROY, Wis. — The Eagles (17-1, 10-1) crept to within a half-game of first-place Bangor by beating the Panthers without the services junior leading scorer Bowdy Dempsey.
Connor Butzler scored a team-high 15 points as cashton outscored Royall by 18 points after halftime.
Junior Presley Brueggen added 14 points and junior Alec Wall 11 for the Eagles, who have won six games in a row.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 71, Alma/Pepin 37
BLAIR — The Wildcats (17-1, 10-0) won their 13th straight game and gave coach Randy Storlie his 600th career victory. Blair-Taylor hasn’t lost since a 61-57 setback at Cashton on Dec. 18.
Eau Claire Immanuel 68, Melrose-Mindoro 62
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Mustangs lost for the second time in three games, but nothing was reported.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 73, Winona Cotter 48
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers outscored the Ramblers by 21 points in the second half and were led by freshman Parker McQuin’s 18 points. Junior teammate Cam Manske made four of La Crescent-Hokah’s eight 3-pointers and added 14 points as the Lancers (5-1, 4-1) won their fifth game in a row.
Sophomore Carter Todd also scored 14 points for La Crescent-Hokah.
Connor Yocum’s 16 points led Cotter, which also received a 12-point performance from Payton Weifenbech.
Nonconference
Aquinas 54, Arcadia 44
ARCADIA — The Blugolds outscored the Raiders by nine points in the second half to pull away from a 22-21 lead.
Junior Quinn Miskowski made three of his four 3-pointers and scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the second half for Aquinas (12-5), which won its third game in a row and for the fifth time in its past six.
Junior Chris Wilson also had a big second half for the Blugolds with 11 of his 18.
Austin Zastrow scored 13 points to lead Arcadia (7-7), and teammate Evan Pauly added 12 with two 3-pointers.
Caledonia 71, Stewartville 60
CALEDONIA — Senior Andrew Kunelius scored 21 points for the Warriors (6-1) in a wn over the Tigers.
Kunelius made three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his points in the second half. Senior Casey Schultz added 15 points and senior Sam Privet 14 for the Warriors.
Westby 52, De Soto 32
WESTBY — The Norsemen (2-11) won for the second time in three games. Junior Grant McCauley scored 12 points to lead Westby, while juniors Hudson Lipski and Cale Griffin added eight apiece.
Junior Tanner Pedretti scored 13 for the Pirates (8-9).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 67, Logan 56
Sophomore Brittany Mislivecek scored 24 points to get Central back on the winning path and complete a season sweep of the Rangers.
Mislivecek’s outburst helped Central (5-4, 4-2) end a four-game losing streak. She helped her team to a 37-28 halftime lead.
Junior Jojo Davis had 16 points and freshman Aaliyah Hamilton 13 for the Rangers (1-9, 1-5).
Tomah 60, Holmen 48
HOLMEN — The Timberwolves (8-10, 3-6) extended a seven-point halftime lead to take care of the Vikings (4-8, 2-7).
Lexi Spiers scored nine points in each half for Tomah and made two 3-pointers in the first half. Teammate Lauren Noth added 13 and had nine of those points after halftime.
Coulee
G-E-T 58, Westby 56 (OT)
GALESVILLE — Junior Lindsey Lettner scored 32 points for the Red Hawks (4-3, 4-1) in a win over the Norsemen (9-5, 6-3).
Lettner made eight 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the second half. She made on ein overtime as she scored all five of G-E-T’s points.
Senior Macy Stellner scored 19 points for Westby.
Scenic Bluffs
Royall 61, Bangor 50
ELROY, Wis. — The Panthers took down the Cardinals to spoil an unbeaten conference season, but nothing was reported.
New Lisbon 61, Brookwood 50
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Rockets beat the Falcons, but nothing was reported.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 86, Eleva-Strum 46
STRUM, Wis. — Sophomore guard Lindsay Steien and junior guard Chloe Wagner registered double-doubles as the Wildcats (16-2, 13-1) clinched the conference title.
Steien had a game-high 21 points and 10 assists, while Wagner added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Abby Thompson came one assist shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine assists, while senior forward Alivia Boe (10 points) was also in double figures for Blair-Taylor, which has won seven games in a row.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, De Soto 23
WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Pirates (6-4, 4-3) lost for the fourth time in five games, but nothing was reported.
Nonconference
Cashton 62, Weston 29
CASHTON — Sophomore Braylee Hyatt scored 22 points for the Eagles (12-6) as they ended a three-game losing streak.
Senior Adelynn Hyatt made two 3-pointers and added 10 points for Cashton.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee
G-E-T co-op 133.6, West Salem co-op 130.075
GALESVILLE — The G-E-T co-op took first in three of the four events en route to a victory.
Junior Paris Lambert won the vault (8.925) and the uneven bars (8.25), while sophomore Trista Thill won the balance beam (8.9).
West Salem co-op senior Sydney Hammes won the floor exercise (9.3) and the all-around (34.95) ahead of Lambert (34.3) and Thill (34). Hammes took second in the vault (8.85) and the balance beam (8.825) and was third on the uneven bars (7.975).
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA Division 1 regional finals
Verona 5, Tomah/Sparta 1
TOMAH — Joe Venner scored the lone goal for Tomah/Sparta, which trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period and 3-0 after the second.
WIAA Division 2 regional finals
Altoona co-op 5, West Salem/Bangor 4
WEST SALEM — West Salem/Bangor battled back from a 3-0 deficit at the end of the first period, but the Altoona co-op’s Jackson Jones scored the game-winning goal at the 10:29 mark of the third period.
Sam Szymanski got West Salem/Bangor on the board in the second period before the Altoona co-op’s Drew Goettl responded with a goal to make it 4-1 heading into the final period.
West Salem/Bangor knotted the game at 4 on goals from Noah LaFleur, Zach Hutchinson and Zach Long, but Jones’ goal proved to be the difference.
Szymanski, LaFleur and Hutchinson also added an assist apiece.
Baldwin-Woodville co-op 10, Viroqua co-op 0
BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blackhawks, who trailed 3-0 at the end of the first period and 8-0 after the second, had only eight shots on goal.
Menomonie 6, Black River Falls co-op 5
MENOMONIE, Wis. — No details were reported to the Tribune.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA regional finals
Onalaska co-op 7, Baraboo co-op 2
ONALASKA — Jessica Culp and Kiya Bronston had two goals apiece for the Hilltoppers, who led 7-0 early in the third period.
Bronston added three assists, while Culp had one. Jaden Hammes registered a goal and two assists, while Lydia Walz had two assists. Tessa Deal and Kali Bronston also had goals for the Onalaska co-op.
Elsa Mitchell made 17 saves in goal for the Hilltoppers, who led 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second.
Black River Falls co-op 6, Viroqua co-op 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Hannah Lane and Zowie Hunter each had a pair of goals for the Tigers, who also got goals from Sierra Steele and Skylar Pierce.
Pierce also added an assist, as did Hunter.
The Black River Falls co-op, which put 53 shots on goal, led 2-0 at the end of the first period and 5-0 after the second.
Erin Simonson had the lone goal for the Blackhawks.