High school sports roundup: Ryland Wall's 3-pointer gives Holmen boys a win over Tomah

TOMAH — The Holmen High School boys basketball waited 19 days after winning a game at the Midwest Players Classic to compete again, and senior Ryland Wall made the team’s return a memorable one on Friday.

Wall made a 3-pointer with seven seconds on the clock to erase a two-point deficit and give the Vikings a 63-62 MVC victory over Tomah.

The 3 was Wall’s lone field goal in the second half, but it was his biggest in a 12-point performance. The Timberwolves got the ball to junior Dusty Derousseau on their final possession, but his running attempt at a 3 was off the mark.

Derousseau scored 15 points to lead Tomah (13-8, 4-4), which also received 11 points from Carson Lindauer and 10 from Kade Gnewikow.

The teams were tied at 33 after one half, but Carter Paulson and Cole Kalander combined for 19 second-half points. Paulson finished with a team-high 13, and Kalander matched Wall’s 12.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 52, Black River Falls 45

ONALASKA — The Knights (13-1, 8-1) extended their lead over second-place West Salem in the conference standings to a full game by beating the Tigers.