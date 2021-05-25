High school sports roundup: Seven-run fifth inning lifts La Crosse Central softball over Holmen

A seven-run fifth inning helped the Central High School softball team earn a 7-3 MVC win over Holmen on Tuesday and end a three-game losing streak in the process.
It’s only the second conference loss for the first-place Vikings (12-4, 7-2), who led 3-0 after three innings thanks to a two-run home run by Sydney Jahr in the top of the first and a solo home run by Ellie Kline in the third.
Santanna Carranza drove in two runs for the RiverHawks (7-6, 5-3), while Macy Cagle, Jess Subera, Avery Rox, Emily Larson and Jada Johnson each drove in one in the team’s big inning.
Larson also picked up the win, allowing three runs on six hits in seven innings while getting some help from Carranza in the field. Carranza made a diving catch in center and robbed Kline of what would have been her second home run.
Jayda Staige was charged with the loss for Holmen, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.
Aquinas 12, Onalaska 2 (5)
ONALASKA — The Blugolds ended the game early by scoring five runs in the top of the fourth and five more in the top of the fifth.
Bri Bahr, Shea Bahr, Maddy Gagermeier and Alexa Neumeister each had two hits for Aquinas (6-9, 6-4), which has won four games in a row. Shea Bahr had a double, and the Blugolds hit 10 singles and scored nine unearned runs as the Hilltoppers (7-13, 4-5) made five errors.
Neumeister singled twice and drove in three runs. The Bahrs each drove in two — Bri Bahr also stole two bases — as did pitcher Gracie Cronk.
Logan 12, Sparta 0 (5)
SPARTA — Kamryann Korish had three RBI, while Jazzy Davis and Brooklyn Reynolds drove in two apiece for the Rangers (3-10, 2-7), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Korish, who struck out three batters, also earned the win.
The Spartans (2-11, 1-8) had only three hits and committed four errors.
Coulee
G-E-T 4, Westby 3
GALESVILLE — Junior Genna O’Neill drove a two-out single to center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Red Hawks (10-3, 7-2) became the first team to beat the Norsemen (12-1, 8-1).
Savannah Hayes led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Anna Puent and Lindsey Lettner singled to load the bases before a ground ball ended up a force at the plate for the second out. O’Neill’s single brought Puent and Letter around to score.
The second run was necessary because Westby scored once to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh. Macy Stellner reached on an error and scored on a bunt by pitcher Jayda Berg.
O’Neill was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI, while Puent and Lettner were both 2 for 4. Izzy Nedland had two RBI for the Norsemen.
O’Neill also pitched and struck out nine while walking two and allowing six hits. Berg allowed 10 hits and finished with six strikeouts and one walk.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 10, Richland Center 0 (6)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks improved to 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 5, Caledonia/Spring Grove 4
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors (5-12-1, 4-10-1) allowed four runs in the bottom of the seventh and lost four of their last five games of the regular season.
Paige Klug was 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, while Ashly Ideker and Madisyn Tessmer drove in a run apiece.
Grace Privet, who allowed five runs — four earned — on three hits and six walks while striking out seven, was charged with the loss.
BASEBALL
MVC
Aquinas 4, Sparta 2
The Blugolds beat the Spartans for the second time in as many days and won their sixth game in a row by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Sparta (5-7, 0-7) used a two-run top of the first — Nick Kent and Hayden Brueggeman each drove in a run — for a lead that lasted until the sixth.
Calvin Hargrove doubled and drove in two runs, and Jared Everson and Riley Klar also doubled with an RBI each for the Blugolds (18-1, 8-1), who received a complete game from Michael Leum.
Leum struck out one and didn’t walk a batter while pitching a six-hitter. Brueggeman struck out four and walked two while allowing seven hits in a complete game for the Spartans.
Central 9, Holmen 2
HOLMEN — The RiverHawks (7-4, 5-1) grabbed an early lead with four in the top of the first and two in the second en route to snapping a three-game skid.
Malik Reynolds was 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead Central at the plate, while Dylan Lapic drove in two runs.
Andrew Johnson, meanwhile, was solid on the mound. He allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings to pick up the win.
Mason Troyanek and Aydan Boylen drove in a run apiece for the Vikings (6-9, 4-5), who lost their third in a row.
Tomah 10, Logan 3
TOMAH — After trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Timberwolves (6-7, 4-5) scored nine runs in their half of the inning.
Tanner Matthias had three RBI for Tomah, while Drew Brookman and Brett Pierce drove in two runs apiece.
Evan Long, who allowed three unearned runs on two hits and struck out nine in seven innings, earned the win.
Eli Forer drove in three runs for the Rangers (1-10, 1-6), who have now lost eight in a row.
Coulee
Viroqua 12, Westby 0 (5)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (12-5, 7-1) scored seven in the bottom of the first before cruising to victory.
Kamden Oliver was 2 for 2 with a home run and five RBI, while Benny Fergot hit a home run and drove in three.
Clayton Slack allowed only three hits and struck out seven in five innings to earn the win.
The Norsemen fell to 8-7 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
Black River Falls 10, Onalaska Luther 0 (5)
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (1-11, 1-6) plated five in the bottom of the first en route to their first win of the season.
AJ Mouridian drove in five runs to lead Black River Falls.
The Knights (1-10, 0-9) had only four hits, led by two from Tim Seiler.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 10, Lancaster 0 (5)
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (8-4, 4-2) scored all of their runs in the final two innings, including seven in the fifth.
Maddox Cejka, Bussel Russell and Ty Wagner each drove in two runs, while Keagan Dull earned the win.
Dull gave up only three hits and struck out eight in five innings.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 21, Dover-Eyota 0 (5)
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Thane Meiners and Casey Schultz combined to throw a perfect game while receiving plenty of run support as the Warriors (17-3, 13-2) secured the conference title.
Meiners struck out three in three innings, while Schultz struck out one in two innings.
Schultz was also 4 for 5 with a triple and four RBI, while Andrew Kunelius was 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBI.
Austin Klug drove in three runs, while Tucker Ginther, Jake Staggemeyer and Sam Privet each drove in two runs.
La Crescent-Hokah 10, Winona Cotter 4
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (8-5, 8-4) took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first before expanding their lead with six runs in the fourth.
The Ramblers responded with four in the fifth, but La Crescent-Hokah added three runs in the sixth to secure their fourth straight win.
Zack Bentzen was 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead the Lancers at the plate, while Karson Pape earned the win.
Pape allowed four runs on seven hits in 4⅔ innings, and Bentzen allowed one hit in 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief.
BOYS GOLF
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 164, Fillmore Central 194
HOUSTON, Minn. — Owen Davison carded a 37 and was the medalist at Valley High Golf Club to lead the Lancers.
Ryan Nutter shot a 40 and tied for second individually, while Wyatt Farrell followed with a 43 to take fourth and Carson Reider and Ben Kerska each shot a 44 to tie for fifth.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Holmen 5, Central 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings (3-2-2, 3-2-1) got goals from Megan Mumaw-Flury, Haley Radtke, Andrew Wink, Kayla Allen and Nora Lee, while Ella Lachecki had an assist.
Hannah Rieck made five saves for Holmen, while Ellie Kirchner scored the lone goal for the RiverHawks (3-5-1, 2-4-1).
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Aquinas 7, Logan 0
Joe O’Flaherty, Lars Gundersen, Joey Endrizzi and Shane Willenbring won at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively, while Garrett Butler/Seth Capelli, Ethan Schamberger/Nathan Koch and Paulie Reuteman/Samuel Dickinson won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Tomah 7, Central 0
TOMAH — Joe Venner, Anthony Lord, Jonah Nick and Greg Klouda won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively, while Daniel Sawnson/Ethan Libbey, Gavin Richer/Boulton Logan and Collin Dowson/Nick Schaitel won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Coulee
West Salem 6, Mauston 1
WEST SALEM — The Panthers won every match except No. 2 singles.
Jack Hehli, Briley Larson and Ben Holter won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 singles, respectively, while Breezy Hofmeister/Brady Siegersma, Ethan Heger/Krish Patel and Sam Horton/Tyler Mathison won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Viroqua 6, Black River Falls 1
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won every match except No. 2 singles.
Dustin Kenyon and Ben Kane won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, while Sam Kane won via forfeit at No. 4 singles.
Eric Jerdee/Ben Gillen, Garry Mishler/Ethan Tubbin and Harry Devine/Odin Snowdeal won at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
The Tigers’ Chase Severson won in straight sets at No. 2 singles.