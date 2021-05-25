High school sports roundup: Seven-run fifth inning lifts La Crosse Central softball over Holmen

A seven-run fifth inning helped the Central High School softball team earn a 7-3 MVC win over Holmen on Tuesday and end a three-game losing streak in the process.

It’s only the second conference loss for the first-place Vikings (12-4, 7-2), who led 3-0 after three innings thanks to a two-run home run by Sydney Jahr in the top of the first and a solo home run by Ellie Kline in the third.

Santanna Carranza drove in two runs for the RiverHawks (7-6, 5-3), while Macy Cagle, Jess Subera, Avery Rox, Emily Larson and Jada Johnson each drove in one in the team’s big inning.

Larson also picked up the win, allowing three runs on six hits in seven innings while getting some help from Carranza in the field. Carranza made a diving catch in center and robbed Kline of what would have been her second home run.

Jayda Staige was charged with the loss for Holmen, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Aquinas 12, Onalaska 2 (5)

ONALASKA — The Blugolds ended the game early by scoring five runs in the top of the fourth and five more in the top of the fifth.