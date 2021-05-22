High school sports roundup: Sparta baseball team clips West Salem

SPARTA — A stellar outing from Brett Stuessel helped the Sparta High School baseball team earn a 3-2 nonconference win over West Salem on Saturday.
Stuessel allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 15 in the complete-game victory.
The Spartans (5-5) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on a JD Olson triple.
Ty Klass and Hayden Brueggeman also drove in a run for Sparta.
Sam Schmidt and Kellen Wright had an RBI apiece for the Panthers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped and fell to 10-4.
Eau Claire North 12, Central 9 (9)
Eau Claire North 17, Central 10 (9)
The Huskies broke an 8-8 tie with a four-run top of the ninth after the RiverHawks forced extra innings by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of the first game.
Andrew Johnson, Malik Reynolds and Tyler Young all had two hits for Central, and Young hit one of the team’s doubles and drove in two runs. Johnson also doubled for the RiverHawks (6-3), who scored once in the bottom of the ninth and had 10 hits as a six-game winning streak came to an end.
Three Central errors led to three unearned runs in the opener.
North scored eight runs in the top of the ninth to win the second game, and five Central errors led to four unearned runs.
Young again had two hits for the RiverHawks, while teammate Jack Rogers drove in three runs.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Central 3
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Central 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Old Abes scored all of their runs in the first two innings of the first game and then four times in the fifth and sixth innings to break a 3-3 tie in the second game.
The RiverHawks (6-6) had 10 hits in the first game and scored all of their runs during the second inning in the second game. Jess Subera was 3 for 4 for Central in the first game, and teammate Cadie Gray went 2 for 3 in the second.
Stevens Point 10, Onalaska 0 (5)
Kimberly 8, Onalaska 2
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (7-12) lost twice at the Stevens Point Invitational and have lost three of their past four games.
Four players singled once each for Onalaska in the first game, and seven singled once apiece in the second. Ava Smith, Cokie Binegar and Sidney Fillbach each had a hit in each game.
BOYS GOLF
Arcadia Invitational
HOLMEN — G-E-T won at Drugan's Castle Mound by shooting a 346 and edging the host Raiders by seven strokes.
The Red Hawks were led by Sawyer Schmidt, who shot a 10-over-par 82 and finished third individually. Caleb Lightfoot followed with an 87 and tied for sixth, while Lance Jumbeck (88, ninth) and Mason Truax (89, 10th) also shot below 90.
Arcadia was led by Cole Sobotta, who shot an 80 and finished second. Chandler Sonsalla shot an 85 and was fourth, while Joey Theis shot a 93 and Sid Halvorsen and Jose Corona both shot a 95.
Black River Falls’ Mike Antonelli shot a 79 and was the medalist, though the Tigers didn’t field a full team. Central/Logan’s Kaleb Lycke shot an 87 and tied for sixth.
West Salem shot a 409 and finished sixth. The Panthers were led by Max Goetz, who shot a 91 and tied for 11th.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Onalaska 2, Eau Claire North 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers got goals from Kiya Bronston and Amaya Thesing, both off assists from Ellie Smith.
Summer Nicolai made four saves for Onalaska, which improved to 6-1-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cashton Invitational
CASHTON — New Lisbon’s boys and Royall’s girls won championships with Casthon’s girls placing second and Viroqua’s boys third as the top local teams.
Cashton’s girls scored 126 points and were just one short of tying the Panthers for the title. The Eagles were led by senior Adelynn Hyatt, who won the 100 hurdles (15.96) and 300 hurdles (49.4) in addition to running with the winning 800 relay (1:48.96). Sister Braylee Hyatt also ran with that relay and won the 100 (13.42) and 200 (27.73).
Teammate Annie Schrieier won the shot put (36-5¾), and Brookwood’s girls won the 3,200 relay (10:54.72).
Brookwood’s Dan Peterson (400, 52.15), Cashton’s James Harter (300 hurdles, 44.47) and Viroqua’s Nick Schneider (shot put, 45-5¾) were local individual winners.
Viroqua won the 400 relay (49.32) and 3,200 relay (9:29.27), and Cashton won the 800 relay (1:38.24) with Schneider running on that 400 relay and Harter on the 800 relay