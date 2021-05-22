High school sports roundup: Sparta baseball team clips West Salem

SPARTA — A stellar outing from Brett Stuessel helped the Sparta High School baseball team earn a 3-2 nonconference win over West Salem on Saturday.

Stuessel allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 15 in the complete-game victory.

The Spartans (5-5) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on a JD Olson triple.

Ty Klass and Hayden Brueggeman also drove in a run for Sparta.

Sam Schmidt and Kellen Wright had an RBI apiece for the Panthers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped and fell to 10-4.

Eau Claire North 12, Central 9 (9)

Eau Claire North 17, Central 10 (9)

The Huskies broke an 8-8 tie with a four-run top of the ninth after the RiverHawks forced extra innings by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of the first game.

Andrew Johnson, Malik Reynolds and Tyler Young all had two hits for Central, and Young hit one of the team’s doubles and drove in two runs. Johnson also doubled for the RiverHawks (6-3), who scored once in the bottom of the ninth and had 10 hits as a six-game winning streak came to an end.