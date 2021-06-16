High school sports roundup: Sparta baseball team upsets West Salem

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alivia Boe and Chloe Wagner each drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who scored two in the bottom of the first and added two in the third.

Abby Thompson allowed three runs — two earned — on six hits while striking out six in five innings. Lindsay Steien didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief to keep the Eagles off the board after they scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Onalaska Luther 8, Waterloo 7 (8)

WATERLOO, Wis. — The third-seeded Knights (11-9) earned their sixth straight regional title and will play at top-seeded Horicon on Monday.

Pitcher Aubrey Palubicki led off the eighth inning by drawing a walk, went to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball. She scored the go-ahead run on a Megan Yankovich single with one out.

Yankovich was 2 for 4 for Luther, which had 10 hits and is 7-2 over its past nine games. Shortstop Jolene Jordahl was 3 for 5 with a solo home run in the first inning and four RBI, and Palubicki walked three times and scored twice.

Horicon 23, Cashton 2 (3)

HORICON, Wis. — The fourth-seeded Eagles end their season with an 8-9 record.