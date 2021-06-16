High school sports roundup: Sparta baseball team upsets West Salem

WEST SALEM — A six-run sixth inning lifted the third-seeded Sparta High School baseball team to a 9-6 victory over top-seeded West Salem in a WIAA Division 2 regional final on Wednesday night.
Nick Kent was 4 for 5 with three RBI, while Hayden Brueggeman was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Spartans (8-13), who earned their first regional championship since 2003 and will play Medford in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Panthers (13-5) were able to get to Sparta starting pitcher Ty Klass and led 5-3 after five innings, in part thanks to a four-run third inning.
The Spartans, though, struck back in the top of the sixth to take the lead. West Salem pushed one run across in the bottom of the inning, but Patrick Frisk pitched 1⅔ scoreless innings of relief for Sparta to close out the game.
Isaac Olson, Carson Koepnick, Brett McConkey and CJ McConkey each drove in one run for the Panthers.
Division 5 regional finals
Bangor 8, De Soto 5
STODDARD — The third-seeded Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the sixth to retake a lead they lost and beat the top-seeded Pirates for their second straight regional title.
Bangor (13-3) will play Royall in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Ashton Michek and David Hartley each drove in two runs, while Mathieu Oesterlie drove in one for the Cardinals, who took a 3-1 lead with three runs in the top of the third.
De Soto (12-6), who got four hits from Bryce Grelle and two RBI from Brian Ziegler, scored two in the fourth and two in the fifth to go up 5-4 before Bangor had its big inning.
Sam Wittmershaus, who pitched in relief of Chase Hortsman for the Cardinals, allowed only three hits and struck out four in 2⅓ innings to seal the win.
SOFTBALL
Division 1 regional finals
DeForest 4, Tomah 3
TOMAH — Lauren Noth drove in three runs, but the top-seeded Timberwolves couldn’t overcome a 4-0 deficit.
Tomah finishes the season with a record of 12-9.
Division 3 regional finals
Arcadia 9, Neillsville 6
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. — Two days after upsetting second-seeded Westby, the seventh-seeded Raiders toppled the third-seeded Warriors for their fourth regional title in the past five seasons.
To win the regional championship in 2018, the team’s most recent title, Arcadia also beat the No. 2 and 3 seeds.
Arcadia (10-10) scored three runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh to win. Courtney Bjorge, Casidi Pehler and Catherine Pehler hit consecutive doubles after Chloe Halverson reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth.
Brynn Aspen had an RBI single to score Kianna Suchla with two outs in the seventh, and Bjorge followed with a two-run double. Neillsville scored twice in the seventh to get within the final margin, but Bjorge retired the final two batters on a fly ball and groundout.
Halverson was 3 for 5 and stole three bases for the Raiders, while Bjorge, Catherine Pehler and Suchla had two hits apiece. Halverson and Casidi Pehler also contributed by making big catches in the outfield.
Arcadia will play at top-seeded Prescott on Monday in a sectional semifinal.
Division 4 regional finals
Blair-Taylor 4, Auburndale 3
BLAIR — The top-seeded Wildcats grabbed a 4-0 lead after three innings before hanging on for their fourth straight regional title.
Blair-Taylor (26-0) will host sixth-seeded Marathon in a sectional semifinal on Monday.
Alivia Boe and Chloe Wagner each drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who scored two in the bottom of the first and added two in the third.
Abby Thompson allowed three runs — two earned — on six hits while striking out six in five innings. Lindsay Steien didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief to keep the Eagles off the board after they scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Onalaska Luther 8, Waterloo 7 (8)
WATERLOO, Wis. — The third-seeded Knights (11-9) earned their sixth straight regional title and will play at top-seeded Horicon on Monday.
Pitcher Aubrey Palubicki led off the eighth inning by drawing a walk, went to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball. She scored the go-ahead run on a Megan Yankovich single with one out.
Yankovich was 2 for 4 for Luther, which had 10 hits and is 7-2 over its past nine games. Shortstop Jolene Jordahl was 3 for 5 with a solo home run in the first inning and four RBI, and Palubicki walked three times and scored twice.
Horicon 23, Cashton 2 (3)
HORICON, Wis. — The fourth-seeded Eagles end their season with an 8-9 record.
Division 5 regional finals
De Soto 9, Royall 1
STODDARD — Senior Jordan Young pitched a three-hitter and the top-seeded Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the first on their way to their first regional title since 2016.
De Soto (16-3), which pushed its lead to 5-0 after three innings, will host second-seeded Seneca in a sectional semifinal on Monday.
Young allowed the Panthers’ only run in the top of the fifth and had seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Junior catcher Val Osthoff hit a home run and had two RBI, while senior shortstop Zoey Boardman, senior center fielder April Haakenson and senior left fielder Cierra Spears drove in one run apiece.
Marshfield Columbus 10, Bangor 7
BANGOR — The top-seeded Cardinals (14-5) led 4-2 after three innings but committed three errors and allowed eight runs in the top of the fifth.
Emma Fortier was 3 for 3 with two RBI to lead Bangor at the plate, while Jadyn Larson, Maddie England and MJ Janisch each drove in one run.
Aliyah Langrehr gave up nine hits while walking eight and striking out six in seven innings in the circle.
GIRLS GOLF
MSHSL Class AA individual state
JORDAN, Minn. — Caledonia senior Jenna Wiebke finished eighth with a two-round total of 164 at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Wiebke shot an 81 on Wednesday, which helped her move up from a tie for 11th after shooting an 83 on Day 1.
BOYS GOLF
MSHSL Class AA individual state
JORDAN, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah freshman Ryan Nutter finished tied for 31st, while senior teammate Owen Davison tied for 45th.
Nutter shot a 79 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 157, while Davison shot an 81 for a two-day total of 162.
Nutter was tied for 24th after Day 1, while Davison was tied for 46th.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
La Crescent 11, Lake City 2
LAKE CITY, Minn. — Braden Abnet drove in two runs, while Mason Bills and Lucas Hafner each had three hits and an RBI for La Crescent.
Abnet also picked up the win on the mound; he allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six in six innings.