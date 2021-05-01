High school sports roundup: Sparta closes out football season with victory

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Aden McCluskey and Max Amundson drove in two runs apiece for the Blackhawks, who scored two in the third and two in the sixth.

Maddox Cejka, who allowed no runs on two hits and struck out 12 in 6⅓ innings, picked up the win.

Bryce Hoeft and August Brandt had the Hilltoppers’ lone hits.

Westby 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell 2

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Norsemen made three first-inning runs stand up against the Macks, who scored both of their runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Westby had three errors and eight hits.

Caledonia 7, River Falls 3

The Wildcats plated one in the top of the first, but the Warriors (7-1) scored five in the bottom of the third to take control.

Austin Klug was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Casey Schultz was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Devin Vonderohe had two RBI for Caledonia.

Vonderohe also earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven in six innings.

Dairyland