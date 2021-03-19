 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Sparta volleyball beats La Crosse Central for third straight win

SPARTA — The Sparta High School volleyball team picked up its third straight victory by beating Central in four sets on Friday night.

Callie Ziebell had 16 kills, five aces and five blocks to lead the Spartans, who won 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23 and improved to 5-1.

Sparta’s Maka Simao and Abby Schell had 25 and 11 digs, respectively. Schell added 14 assists, while Kelsey Baker had 16 assists, nine digs and seven kills.

The RiverHawks dropped their second straight game and fell to 5-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Central 4, Logan 3

The RiverHawks won a pair of singles matches and a pair of doubles matches en route to victory.

Central’s Rachel Jones defeated Tia Endrizzi 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Odessa Barreyro beat Kamryann Korish 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles. The RiverHawks’ pairings of Allie Schlicht and Sienna Torgerud at No. 2 doubles and Sam Vandermolen and Maddie Masewicz at No. 3 doubles picked up wins in straight sets.

The Rangers’ Jordi Pasch and Sydney Roswall earned straight-set wins at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, while Lauren Jarrett and Norah Hofland won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles.

