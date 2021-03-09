High school sports roundup: Sparta volleyball knocks off La Crosse Logan

SPARTA — The Sparta High School volleyball team improved to 2-0 on the spring season with a four-set win over visiting Logan on Tuesday night.

Callie Ziebell had 15 kills for the Spartans, who won 25-21, 25-17, 24-26, 25-9.

The Rangers, who fell to 0-2, were led by 26 digs from Lauren Boge and 11 kills from Jojo Davis.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Royall 2

BANGOR — The Cardinals improved to 4-0.

Cashton 3, Necedah 0

CASHTON — The Eagles (3-1, 2-1) earned their second straight win with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-5 victory.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nonconference

O/H/A 106, Central/Logan 61

ONALASKA — The Central/Logan 200-yard medley relay of Catherine Axness, Rachel Stein, Priya Oshan and Allie Cruz Lambert snagged a victory, but no other details were reported to the Tribune.

