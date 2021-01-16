High school sports roundup: Sparta wins D1 McLellan title

HOLMEN — Behind strong days from Savannah Clark and Ella Hemker, the Sparta High School gymnastics team won the Division 1 portion of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday.
The Spartans won with a team score of 132.325.
Clark won the balance beam (9.15) and the uneven bars (8.8) en route to a win in the all-around (36.05). Clark also finished second on the vault (8.95) and third in the floor exercise (9.15).
Hemker, who finished third in the all-around (34.975), won the vault (9.075) and finished third on the balance beam (8.725) and tied for third on the uneven bars (8.6).
G-E-T/Mel.-Min./C-FC (131.7) finished second, Holmen (131.575) was third, and Onalaska (125.5) was fourth.
Holmen’s Harley Bartels and G/M/C’s Abby Miller tied for first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.225. Bartels, who finished second in the all-around (35.7), also took second on the balance beam (9.075).
In the Division 2 meet, the Viroqua co-op earned the win with a score of 126.7. The co-op’s Morgan Siekert (33.425) and Mara Anderson (31.8) took first and third, respectively, in the all-around.
Siekert won the uneven bars (7.925) and the balance beam (8.6) while taking second on the vault (8.5). Anderson was second on the uneven bars (7.675) and third on the balance beam (8.05).
SW/CC/B (122.95) was second, Tomah (105.9) was third, Arcadia (102.55) was fourth, and Westby (101.925) was fifth.
The Viroqua co-op’s Kenzy Kreuzer won the vault (8.625), while SW/CC/B’s Quintessa Haesler won the floor exercise (9.15).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
West Salem 67, Prairie du Chien 41
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Junior guard CJ McConkey scored 23 points as the Panthers (5-1) won their fourth straight.
Sophomore guard Carson Koepnick and junior guard Jack Hehli added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for West Salem, which led 35-24 at the half.
The Blackhawks lost their second game in a row and fell to 2-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 71, Tomah 56
TOMAH — Central outscored the Timberwolves by 18 in the second half after trailing 34-31 at the break.
Junior guard Lily Wehrs scored a game-high 23 points for Central, which improved to 2-0 both overall and in the conference.
Senior guard Lexi Spiers had 16 points to lead Tomah, which lost its sixth game in a row as it fell to 6-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 51, Cannon Falls 23
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Paige Klug and Alexis Schroeder were in double figures as the Warriors opened their season with a win.
Klug, who made three 3-pointers, led all scorers with 11 points, and Schroeder, who made two 3s, added 10.
Sadie Treptow and Ava Privet had seven points apiece for Caledonia, which led 30-13 at half.
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 91, Brookwood 56
BLAIR — Sophomore Lindsay Steien posted 28 points, eight assists and six steals and classmate Abby Thompson added 25 points, eight assists and five steals as the Wildcats improved to 9-1.
Senior Austyn Capouch added 10 points for Blair-Taylor, which has won two in a row since falling to McDonell Central.
Vanessa Anderson and Kristin Berg scored 25 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Falcons (2-10).
La Crescent-Hokah 85, Lyle-Pacelli 24
AUSTIN, Minn. — The Lancers won their season opener, but no details were reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Sauk Prairie 4, Aquinas co-op 0
ONALASKA — The Avalanche, who trailed 3-0 at the end of the first period, dropped their second straight game and fell to 2-5.
Tomah/Sparta 8, Stoughton 0
TOMAH — Boone Mathison and John Christen scored two goals apiece as Tomah/Sparta snapped a three-game skid and improved to 9-5.
Danny Amberg had a goal and four assists while Evan Long had a goal and two assists for Tomah/Sparta, which led 2-0 at the end of the first period and 3-0 at the end of the second.
Amery 6, West Salem/Bangor 2
WEST SALEM -- Connor Brown scored in the first period and Isaac Olson in the second for the Panthers (2-3).
Brown’s goal tied the score at 1, and Olson’s tied the game at 2 before Amery scored the last four.
Sam Szymanski and Zach Huntchinson assisted on Brown’s goal.
Rochester Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Lancers fell to 1-1, but no details were reported.
BOYS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Central/Logan 102, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 42
ONALASKA — Central/Logan opened its season with a win.