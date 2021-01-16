High school sports roundup: Sparta wins D1 McLellan title

HOLMEN — Behind strong days from Savannah Clark and Ella Hemker, the Sparta High School gymnastics team won the Division 1 portion of the McLellan Invitational on Saturday.

The Spartans won with a team score of 132.325.

Clark won the balance beam (9.15) and the uneven bars (8.8) en route to a win in the all-around (36.05). Clark also finished second on the vault (8.95) and third in the floor exercise (9.15).

Hemker, who finished third in the all-around (34.975), won the vault (9.075) and finished third on the balance beam (8.725) and tied for third on the uneven bars (8.6).

G-E-T/Mel.-Min./C-FC (131.7) finished second, Holmen (131.575) was third, and Onalaska (125.5) was fourth.

Holmen’s Harley Bartels and G/M/C’s Abby Miller tied for first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.225. Bartels, who finished second in the all-around (35.7), also took second on the balance beam (9.075).

In the Division 2 meet, the Viroqua co-op earned the win with a score of 126.7. The co-op’s Morgan Siekert (33.425) and Mara Anderson (31.8) took first and third, respectively, in the all-around.