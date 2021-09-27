High school sports roundup: Sutton's second-half goals lift La Crosse Aquinas boys soccer over La Crescent-Hokah

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Andrew Sutton scored a pair of second-half goals to break a tie game and lift the Aquinas High School boys soccer team to a 5-2 nonconference victory at La Crescent-Hokah on Monday night.

The junior scored first off an assist from classmate Henry Horstman — who sent a free kick from near midfield toward the box, where Sutton headed it in before Lancers goalkeeper Nick Wieser could punch it away.

That gave the Blugolds (7-3-3) a 3-2 edge in the 61st minute, and Sutton struck again six minutes later to double Aquinas’ lead and bring his goal total for the season to 22.

“He’s got great footwork, great shot,” Blugolds coach Ryan Capwell said. “He’s been stepping up big time just being a leader for the team, trying to direct us in the right direction after a couple first rough years for him.”

Sophomore Samuel Dickinson scored in the 71st minute to cap the win after La Crescent-Hokah (6-3-2) led early.

After an Aquinas turnover, Lancers senior Carter Hogan fielded a through ball and sent another to sophomore Wyatt Farrell in the box. But Farrell was tackled hard, and La Crescent-Hokah was given a penalty kick, which senior Joey Schreier put away to give the Lancers a 1-0 advantage in the sixth minute.

The Blugolds responded quickly as Horstman found the back of the net in the 15th minute, and sophomore Joey Hirschboeck finished a rebound after a free kick in the 35th minute to give Aquinas a 2-1 lead.

La Crescent-Hokah had multiple opportunities to tie the game before half but couldn’t get another past Blugolds goalkeeper JB Wieser, who made 10 saves.

“Give them credit, they put the ball away,” Lancers coach JP Piché said. “That’s the difference because we very well could have been up 4-2 after the first half, and we just couldn’t put it away. That’s been our trouble all year. We get down there, and we have a tough time finishing.”

La Crescent-Hokah was able to tie the game early in the second half via a goal from senior Elliott Bauer, but Sutton followed with his two goals.

VOLLEYBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 3, G-E-T 0

ONALASKA — Rachel Koenig had eight kills and Leah Wintrone added seven to help the Knights earn a 25-14, 25-23, 25-17 victory.

Wintrone added seven digs, while Koenig had three blocks.

Halle Schwartz had 22 assists for Onalaska Luther, which got nine digs from Adelayde Hagedorn and five kills from Jenna Bertolotti.

Lindsey Lettner had 12 digs to lead the Red Hawks, while Kayli Bratberg had seven digs and three kills.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Wonewoc-Center 1

WONEWOC, Wis. — Madisyn Herman (16) and Joeryn Freit (12) had double-digit kills for the Cardinals, who won 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20.

Freit added four aces, while Taylor Jacobson had 41 digs, Aliyah Langrehr had 35 assists and Madeline Janisch had seven blocks.

