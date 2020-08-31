High school sports roundup: Tomah, Arcadia win girls golf meets

TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team’s invitational on Monday was trimmed to a couple of schools, and the Timberwolves responded by shooting a 162 to beat Holmen at Hiawatha Golf Club.
The Timberwolves has three teams entered in what was essentially a nine-hole dual with the Vikings, who shot a 217. Tomah’s second team shot a 188 and its third a 241.
Amelia Zingler led the Timberwolves — and everyone else — with a 2-over-par 38. Teammates Sophie Pokela and Brin Neumann shot 39s, and Amelia Schanofer — playing for Tomah’s second team — carded a 43. Hanna Zhu, also on Tomah’s second team, was fifth at 45.
Holmen was led by Emily Nelson’s 50 and Brianna Senn’s 53.
G-E-T Invitational
ETTRICK -- Arcadia was the winner in a nine-hole tournament that included three teams and one additional golfer at Ettrick Golf Course.
The Raiders shot a combined 205 and were led by Hallie Tulip's 12-over 48 in a two-shot victory over G-E-T. Black River Falls finished at 225.
The meet medalist was G-E-T's Emily Nelson, who shot a 45. She was followed by Alexis Murphy (51), Hannah Trim (53) and Bailey Maynard (58) in putting together her team's score.
Arcadia received a 50 from Zoie Pehler, a 53 from Kenzie Wolfe and a 54 from Whitney Sonsalla.
The Tigers were led by Kaylee Sweeno's 51, which was good for a fourth-place tie with Murphy overall.
