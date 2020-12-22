High school sports roundup: Tomah boys basketball team back on track

TOMAH — The Tomah High School boys basketball team put its first loss of the season behind it by beating Mosinee 62-54 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Senior Carson Lindauer made three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half as the Timberwolves improved to 7-1. Junior Dustin Derousseau added 16 for Tomah, which led 35-27 at halftime.
Sparta 60, Mauston 53
MAUSTON — The Spartans outscored the Golden Eagles by seven in the second half to pick up their first win of the season.
Senior Brian Sanchez and freshman Tamarrein Henderson scored 16 points apiece to lead Sparta (1-4). Sanchez scored 12 points in the second half and Henderson nine.
Junior Tucker Smith added nine points for the Spartans, and freshman Thomas Laufenberg scored all eight of his points after the break.
Blair-Taylor 77, Mondovi 55
MONDOVI — Tyler Thompson and Matt Waldera scored 22 points each, as the Wildcats (5-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season.
Alec Reismann added 14, while Kyle Steien chipped in 13.
Richland Center 71, Viroqua 61
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (3-3) lost their second straight game and for the third time in their last four.
Clayton Slack scored 20 points, while Jacob Lotz added 17 to pace Viroqua.
Decorah (Iowa) 72, Prairie du Chien 44
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (0-4) trailed 37-17 at the half.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 76, Brookwood 29
CASHTON — The Eagles (8-0, 3-0) took over sole possession of the conference lead by extending a 24-point halftime lead for another one-sided victory.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey scored a game-high 17 points and is averaging 20.3 points per game for Cashton, which also received 12 points apiece from Presley Brueggen and Aiden Cook.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Prairie du Chien 72, Decorah (Iowa) 45
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks, who led 40-29 at half, improved to 4-0.
Hillsboro 56, Viroqua 16
VIROQUA — Hallie Sherry scored 11 points to lead the Blackhawks (1-6), who were outscored 31-2 in the second half.
La Farge 55, De Soto 51
LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates (5-2, 3-2) lost their second game in a row after five straight wins to open the season.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Lancaster 45, Aquinas 21
LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blugolds were upended in their opener.
Jake Fitzpatrick (106 pounds) recorded the only pin for Aquinas, which also received victories from Jesse Penchi (120), Tate Flege (126), Joe Penchi (152) and David Malin (160). Joe Penchi won 15-0 and Malin 11-0.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 44, Tomah 31
MELROSE — The Titans won five matches by pin — including the last three — to take care of the Timberwolves.
Tomah took a 31-26 lead when Thor Lass recorded a pin against Justice Valler at 182, but Mel.-Min/G-E-T responded with three pins to close out the dual.
River Rommel (195), Trevor Daffinson (220) and Justin Gappa (285) all finished their opponents in the first period to give the Titans the victory.
Sparta 39, Brookwood 21
SPARTA — The Spartans won three of the five matches wrestled.
Carson Kelsey (145) recorded a first-period pin, Brock Connelly (152) a decision, and Marcus Cox (182) a pin for Sparta. Alex Guzman (120) and Charly Guzman (138) won bouts for the Falcons.
River Valley 37, Viroqua 30
VIROQUA — River Valley won the final three matches after Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs gave his team a 30-19 lead with a pin at 182.
Cale Anderson (152) and Bobby Skaden-Stellner (160) also won by pin for Viroqua.
Blair-Taylor 51, Mondovi 12
MONDOVI, Wis. — The Wildcats received pins from Jackson Shramek (170), Dylan Elvaker (182) and Colton Lejcher (132) to win the dual. Bryan Rogstad (160) also won by decision for Blair-Taylor.
Coulee
Westby 54, Arcadia 30
WESTBY — All seven matches wrestled ended in with pins.
The Norsemen won five of those, with Dominick Hansen (145), Ian Brown (152), Garrett Vatland (160), Lukas Hanson (182) and Dylan Nottestad (220) winning those matches for Westby.
Ivan Aguilar (126) and Jack Ziegeweid (285) won by pin for the Raiders.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 62, Dodgeville 15
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The sixth-ranked Blackhawks took care of Dodgeville despite winning just two of the five matches that were wrestled.
Matt Rogge won by technical fall at 160, and Kurt Wall claimed a sudden victory at 138.
GYMNASTICS
Nonconference
Viroqua co-op 119.325, Tomah 101.275
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won every event to beat the Timberwolves
Tomah’s Peyton Foster turned in the highest all-around score of 31.6, and she won the floor exercise (8.575) and balance beam and tied for the win on the bars (7.2).
Viroqua’s Aaliyah Fox was second all-around (31.25) and tied Foster on the floor exercise and beam while placing second on the vault (8.15). Teammate Kenzy Kreuzer won the vault (8.5).