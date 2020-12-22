High school sports roundup: Tomah boys basketball team back on track

TOMAH — The Tomah High School boys basketball team put its first loss of the season behind it by beating Mosinee 62-54 in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Senior Carson Lindauer made three 3-pointers and scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half as the Timberwolves improved to 7-1. Junior Dustin Derousseau added 16 for Tomah, which led 35-27 at halftime.

Sparta 60, Mauston 53

MAUSTON — The Spartans outscored the Golden Eagles by seven in the second half to pick up their first win of the season.

Senior Brian Sanchez and freshman Tamarrein Henderson scored 16 points apiece to lead Sparta (1-4). Sanchez scored 12 points in the second half and Henderson nine.

Junior Tucker Smith added nine points for the Spartans, and freshman Thomas Laufenberg scored all eight of his points after the break.

Blair-Taylor 77, Mondovi 55

MONDOVI — Tyler Thompson and Matt Waldera scored 22 points each, as the Wildcats (5-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season.

Alec Reismann added 14, while Kyle Steien chipped in 13.