High school sports roundup: Tomah boys basketball team moves to 4-0

BARABOO, Wis. — The Tomah High School boys basketball team won its second game in as many nights by blasting Baraboo 77-41 on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves (4-0) built a 23-point lead after one half and have won three of their games this season by 35 points or more.
Senior Carson Lindauer scored 17 points to lead Tomah, which made 12 3-pointers against the Thunderbirds. Lindauer made three of those and is averaging 13.3 points per game.
Junior Dustin Derousseau also made three 3s on his way to 15 points. He leads the Timberwolves this season with a scoring average of 16.5.
Sophomore Drew Brookman added 11 points for Tomah, which hosts Sparta on Dec. 15.
Viroqua 70, De Soto 32
VIROQUA — Clayton Slack scored 21 points for the Blackhawks, who are 2-0 with two one-sided victories.
Senior Jacob Lotz added 10 points and senior Nick Schneider nine as Viroqua reached 70 points for a second time this season. The Blackhawks have outscored their first two opponents — Brookwood and De Soto — by a 150-50 margin.
Junior Tanner Pedretti scored 12 points and sophomore Evan Pedretti eight for the Pirates (0-2).
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 79, Hillsboro 45
Support Local Journalism
HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Eagles (2-0) used 23 points from junior Bowdy Dempsey and 18 from senior Jarret Carpenter to take care of the Tigers.
Dempsey made three 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half. Carpenter scored 13 points in the second half.
Junior Dylan Bayer added 11 points for Cashton, which padded a 12-point halftime lead with a 42-point second half.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 75, Whitehall 46
WHITEHALL, Wis. — Senior Blake Christianson scored 20 of his game-high 32 points in the first half as the Mustangs won their opener.
Junior Tristan McRoberts made three 3-pointers and added 20 for Melrose-Mindoro, which scored 40 second-half points. Senior Jay Arzt scored 10 points for the Mustangs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Cashton 79, Viroqua 39
CASHTON — The Eagles (2-0) gave up nine second-half points in a one-sided win over the Blackhawks.
Sophomore Braylee Hyatt scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half for Cashton, which had 11 players score.
Senior Adelynn Hyatt had 12 of her 14 in the first half. Senior Annie Schreier added 13, and senior Bonita Hanley made three 3-pointers on her way to 10 for the Eagles.
Junior Vanessa Lohr had 14 points and senior Hallie Sherry 11 for Viroqua (1-2).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!