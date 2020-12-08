High school sports roundup: Tomah boys basketball team moves to 4-0

BARABOO, Wis. — The Tomah High School boys basketball team won its second game in as many nights by blasting Baraboo 77-41 on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves (4-0) built a 23-point lead after one half and have won three of their games this season by 35 points or more.

Senior Carson Lindauer scored 17 points to lead Tomah, which made 12 3-pointers against the Thunderbirds. Lindauer made three of those and is averaging 13.3 points per game.

Junior Dustin Derousseau also made three 3s on his way to 15 points. He leads the Timberwolves this season with a scoring average of 16.5.

Sophomore Drew Brookman added 11 points for Tomah, which hosts Sparta on Dec. 15.

Viroqua 70, De Soto 32

VIROQUA — Clayton Slack scored 21 points for the Blackhawks, who are 2-0 with two one-sided victories.

Senior Jacob Lotz added 10 points and senior Nick Schneider nine as Viroqua reached 70 points for a second time this season. The Blackhawks have outscored their first two opponents — Brookwood and De Soto — by a 150-50 margin.

Junior Tanner Pedretti scored 12 points and sophomore Evan Pedretti eight for the Pirates (0-2).