High school sports roundup: Tomah boys basketball team remains undefeated

TOMAH -- The Tomah High School boys basketball team continued the roll it began with a season-opening win by beating Sparta 72-35 in a nonconference game Monday night.

The game was made a nonconference contest because two MVC matchups are already scheduled for later this season.

Junior Dustin Derousseau scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half for the Timberwolves (3-0), who took a 44-22 lead to the second half. Derousseau made five of Tomah’s eight 3-pointers and hit four of them in the first half.

Zander Williams added 11 points and Justin Gerke and Carson Lindauer 10 apiece for the Timberwolves. Williams and Derousseau combined ror 13 rebounds with Willaims getting seven of them.

Freshman Thomas Laufenberg and 12 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (0-1), who also received nine points from freshman Tamarrein Henderson.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

La Farge 63, Brookwood 31

ONTARIO -- The Falcons (0-4) were kept winless, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.

