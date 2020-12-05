High school sports roundup: Tomah boys move to 2-0

TOMAH — The Tomah High School boys basketball team used a big second half to pick up a 79-60 nonconference victory over visiting Hudson on Saturday.

The Timberwolves (2-0) pulled away from a one-point halftime lead by scoring 45 second-half points against the Raiders (0-1).

Kade Gnewikow and Carson Lindauer combined for 23 of Tomah’s second-half points. Nine players scored in the second half for Tomah.

Glewikow finished with a team-high 25 points, while Lindauer added 13. Dustin Derousseau scored 12 of his 15 in the first half as the Timberwolves built a 34-33 lead. Derousseau had two of his three 3-pointers in the first half.

Luke Healy made three 3-pointers and led Hudson with 25 points.

Blair-Taylor 62, Loyal 35

BLAIR — The Wildcats (1-0) won their 15th straight game by beating the team that last beat them on Jan. 27.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brookwood 50, Kickapoo 27

VIOLA, Wis. — The Falcons (1-2) won their first game of the season by outscoring the Panthers in each half.

