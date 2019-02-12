The Tomah High School boys basketball team capitalized on an error made by Logan, and ended up securing a 58-55 win at the Logan fieldhouse on Monday.
The Timberwolves (6-11, 2-7) entered halftime with a 29-26 lead, and finished the game with the same gap after the Rangers (8-11, 2-7) missed a 3-pointer that would’ve sent the game into overtime.
Charlie Ella put together a 13-point first half for Tomah, and ended up leading the team with 15. Dustin Derousseau (13) also finished in double figures.
Calvin Mavin led the Rangers, and finished with a game-high 21 points after scoring 15 in the first half. Logan also received 15 points from Floyd Thomas.
Nonconference
Lewiston-Altura 90, Onalaska Luther 76
ONALASKA — Emery Byus led the Knights with 25 points in the loss. Bennett Loersch was 9-from-15 from the floor for a 21-point night.
The Knights shot 36 percent from the floor.
Gunner Reed led Lewiston-Altura with 34 points.
Sparta 73, Black River Falls 57
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Jaden Raymer led the Spartans (10-10) with 20 points.
G-E-T 64, Rushford-Peterson 59
GALESVILLE — Alex Pearson and Ben Thompson both scored 14 points in the Red Hawks’ win.
Holmen 62, Menomonie 58
HOLMEN — The Vikings had three players in double figures as they defeated Menomonie at home.
Jimmy Gillespie led Holmen with 13 points as Jacob Clements followed with 12, and Evan Troyanek had 11, which included three 3s.
Independence 72, Coulee Christian 53
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Mike Mertes had four 3s in the second half for Coulee Christian, which fell in defeat to Independence.
Mertes finished the game with a team-high 18 points. Independence was led by Sam Killian with 21 points and Chris Killian with 18.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 77, EC Immanuel Lutheran 46
BLAIR — Logan Smith scored 18 points, as seventh-ranked Blair-Taylor had five players in double figures.
Issac Nerby scored 13, and Matt Waldera had 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
G-E-T 63, Onalaska 45
ONALASKA — The fifth-ranked Red Hawks (19-1) opened up the second half on a 19-5 run after trailing 30-27 at the half.
The Red Hawks’ zone forced the Hilltoppers (15-4) to shoot several jumpshots, but not many of them went in. Onalaska shot 18-for-45 in the loss.
Lexi Wagner led G-E-T with 18 points; Lauren Arenz, who guarded Wagner all night, hit four 3-pointers for a 14-point night.
Sparta 48, Black River Falls 46
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Spartans (6-14) held on to a five-point halftime lead to squeeze past Black River Falls by two points.
Callie Ziebell and Laney Schell led Sparta with 13 points apiece, and Schell recorded seven of hers from the free-throw line.
The Tigers (2-17) were led by 14 points each from Abby Ross and McKenna Dutton.
MVC
Tomah 67, Logan 49
Tomah scored 40 first-half points on Monday en route to a win over the Rangers.
Madison Lindauer, who broke her team's career scoring record last week, led the Timberwolves (13-7, 6-5) with 27 points.
Claire Borsheim led the Rangers (2-19, 0-11) with 19 points. Borsheim scored 11 of the Rangers’ 22 second-half points.
Coulee
Westby 81, Viroqua 26
VIROQUA — Westby (13-7, 7-3) was able to record a 40-point first half, and allowed Viroqua (1-18, 0-10) just nine to start the second half with a 31-point lead.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 75, Brookwood 46
CASHTON — Adelynn Hyatt had 18 points for Cashton (14-6, 9-3) as it posted a 19-point win over Brookwood.
The Eagles, who led 37-26 at the half, also had double-figure scorers in Katelyn Schmitz (13) and Olivia Hemmersbach (11).
Three Rivers
Caledonia 69, Southland 40
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (17-4, 12-1) made 10 3s as they defeated Southland (6-16, 4-11) by 29 points.
Katie Tornstrom led the winning effort with 19 points, which included four 3s. Kaitlin Conniff (14) and Haley Jennings (11) also landed in double figures.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 88, Whitehall 32
MELROSE — Katie Christopherson scored 20 points on a night where four Mustangs (19-1, 12-0) scored in double figures. Christopherson made two 3-pointers in the win.
Erika Simmons also scored 17 points for the third-ranked Mustangs.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
St. Croix 8, Onalaska co-op 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers were unable to find the net as they were defeated by St. Croix at the OmniCenter.
Izzy Lassa was in goal with 23 saves for Onalaska.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
Western Conference meet
In the Super G boys, Central/Logan’s Max Grode won with a time of 36.28 at Mount La Crosse. He was followed by Spencer Herlitzke of Central/Logan (37.07), and Robbie Ruprecht of Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem (38.67).
On the girls side, Elsa Benson (38.09) won the race, with Olivia Sexauer in second (41.24).
Brian Popp and Camille Blake were winners in snowboarding.